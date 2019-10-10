Chegg to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the third quarter of 2019 ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on November 4, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on November 11, 2019, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13695530. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com .

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com .

Media Contact: press@chegg.com

Investor Contact: Tracey Ford, IR@chegg.com

SOURCE Chegg, Inc.

