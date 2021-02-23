ChekMarc Launches Global Social Platform to Encourage Positive and Meaningful Personal Connections; Secures $3M Seed Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ChekMarc launched a free, global social platform that allows members to build life-changing connections and create a supportive and positive network. The platform securely and privately permits members to both seek and offer advice, gain new experiences and share knowledge that may help other members achieve a positive benefit.

Founded by Marc Kaplan, CEO of ChekMarc and former partner at Deloitte, and Vrinda Johnson, COO and former Executive Director at Russell Reynolds Associates and PwC, ChekMarc has raised $3M in seed funding. The social platform is available to anyone over the age of 18 and is accessible in over 35 languages.

Designed as a humane technology platform, ChekMarc lets people all over the world connect one-on-one in a more safe and secure manner that reduces bias, judgment, bullying and negativity. Whether it's how to get started in a career field or start a business, how to improve your leadership skills or find the right plan to achieve a fitness goal, or how to open a restaurant or even write your first book - ChekMarc provides a platform to connect with someone that can help.

Nearly half of Americans haven't gone a full day without seeing nastiness online. A recent survey of 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults conducted by Wakefield Research for ChekMarc, found that 47% of U.S. adults have seen a negative interaction online in the past day and nearly 3 in 5 (59%) have encountered it in the past week.

"At a moment when so many people are wondering whether social media is still a worthwhile use of their time and effort, ChekMarc is ready to help elevate human connections that empower people to do good deeds, gain knowledge from each other, and drive positive change in the world," said Marc Kaplan, CEO of ChekMarc.

How ChekMarc Works:

ChekMarc's community members log in to the platform at ChekMarc.com or via the ChekMarc app on their iOS or Android devices, and choose whether they want to act as 'Explorers' or 'Catalysts'. Explorers want to achieve a goal in life, gain knowledge or engage with an expert or mentor. Catalysts want to share their knowledge and experiences to make a positive impact on others' lives. The advantage of ChekMarc is that its members can be both – an Explorer and a Catalyst.

Because members can choose to keep their identity private (until they decide to connect with someone), members can freely and publicly express their goals or aspirations in an effort to find a community member with experience/expertise that can give them one-on-one advice. Similarly, members are encouraged to share their knowledge, areas of expertise or life experiences as a benefit to community members looking to accomplish something. The open exchange for ideas and inspiration is designed to spark and celebrate human endeavors, great and small.

ChekMarc Features:

Verified Community Members : ChekMarc is free for anyone age 18 and over. Members are encouraged to verify their identities (securely) to promote trust and confidence across the community and to enable meaningful connections with real people.

: ChekMarc is free for anyone age 18 and over. Members are encouraged to verify their identities (securely) to promote trust and confidence across the community and to enable meaningful connections with real people. Private Conversations : Instead of the clutter and noise that sometimes piles up online, ChekMarc creates a more safe and positive space for one-on-one connections where both people must agree to connect. This helps create an environment for more meaningful and positive impact without the whole world barging in.

: Instead of the clutter and noise that sometimes piles up online, ChekMarc creates a more safe and positive space for one-on-one connections where both people must agree to connect. This helps create an environment for more meaningful and positive impact without the whole world barging in. No Ads, No Transactions : ChekMarc does not sell members information nor flood the site with ads. ChekMarc members also agree to interact without a financial ask from one another – no financial exchange is allowed to change hands between members.

: ChekMarc does not sell members information nor flood the site with ads. ChekMarc members also agree to interact without a financial ask from one another – no financial exchange is allowed to change hands between members. No Popularity Contests : ChekMarc also does not allow any kind of "popularity" engagement metrics, such as "likes," shares, forwards or follows. ChekMarc is not about numbers or data, it is about people – and creating meaningful connections between people.

: ChekMarc also does not allow any kind of "popularity" engagement metrics, such as "likes," shares, forwards or follows. ChekMarc is not about numbers or data, it is about people – and creating meaningful connections between people. Focus on Learning and Creating Change : When you join ChekMarc, you have an opportunity to make a significant impact in your life and/or that of someone else. You make it happen. It is beyond mentorship or subject matter expertise. It is two people agreeing to connect to make a difference in each other's life, one by achieving something important and the other by making a difference in someone's life.

: When you join ChekMarc, you have an opportunity to make a significant impact in your life and/or that of someone else. You make it happen. It is beyond mentorship or subject matter expertise. It is two people agreeing to connect to make a difference in each other's life, one by achieving something important and the other by making a difference in someone's life. Positivity: ChekMarc believes in providing an uplifting and supportive community experience. It takes content moderation very seriously and has gone to great lengths to enable a positive experience where content is moderated to reflect the values of ChekMarc. ChekMarc will not tolerate members who do not adhere to its community guidelines and will be unapologetic about it.

"Too often in recent years, the Internet has started to feel like an uncomfortable, hostile place, and it doesn't have to be that way," said Vrinda Johnson, Co-Founder and COO of ChekMarc. "We want to build a strong community of individuals who are passionate about learning and sharing ideas to grow personally and professionally. We aim to fulfill the hopes of many for a more safe, secure, and trustworthy community of verified people who are dedicated to helping each other make meaningful change and achieve goals. Building impactful connections that unite humanity and uplift each other - that's fundamentally what ChekMarc is about, and that's what we will tirelessly continue to build."

ChekMarc was founded by a global team of experienced business strategists and technology experts with expertise in building businesses, driving digital transformation, and enabling change. The team sees ChekMarc as a way to make the Internet a more positive, hopeful and helpful place by tapping into the collective brainpower of well-intentioned people worldwide.

More information is available at ChekMarc.com or via the ChekMarc App available for both iOS and Android.

About ChekMarc

