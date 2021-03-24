Chekout Promises To Change The Way We Order Food

"Our business model is based on treating our customers and restaurant partners as fairly and with as much respect as possible," says Christopher Bruno, Founder & CEO of Chekout. "We are creating an app/platform that will eliminate the fees customers and restaurants have been paying, making Chekout an affordable and reliable service."

Typically, to combat steep commission fees, restaurants either exclude menu items or raise the price for online orders. User choices are further limited by the growing number of restaurants that outright refuse to work with existing delivery services because of their high fees. This results in limited menus, fewer choices in dining options, inflated menu pricing and a shocking 25-91% price increase for the user, causing it to become unaffordable. Chekout is the first and only food delivery service that enables restaurants to offer their complete menu, including premium items and specials, to customers without any added fees or commissions.

Unlike its competitors, such as Uber Eats and Postmates, Chekout will not charge restaurants to use its service. Restaurants keep 100% of the profits made on orders and can consider Chekout an actual "partner." The platform not only offers delivery services for its restaurants but also provides free online exposure, marketing and advertising. Customers can feel good about ordering through Chekout as delivery and service fees are low; they charge just a 10% service fee on orders which is 17-81% cheaper than any of their competitors. This 10% flat-rate fee allows Chekout to continue to provide its services at the lowest cost possible.

"Known for its delicious and wide range of cuisines, New York City felt like the perfect place to touch down in," says Jennifer Gross, VP of Marketing at Chekout. "New York has also been one of the hardest hit cities during COVID-19; the restaurant industry is struggling, and we are here to help."

Due to the pandemic, more than one thousand restaurants have been forced to close down in New York City alone, with many relying on food delivery to stay afloat. A survey from Upserve showed that 47.8 million customers order from third-party delivery services at least twice a week, and 63% search for deals before ordering. Those customers ordering food, as well as the restaurants using food delivery services, have been gravely affected. Chekout's mission is to keep food delivery fees as low as possible so that restaurants can survive, even through the toughest times.

With over 100 restaurants already signed onto Chekout and more to come, the service offers a variety of dining options that are filtered by location. From high-end dining to budget-friendly restaurant chains, consumers are able to order from favored establishments around NYC such as Sables, Raclette, Benares, Lucy's Vietnamese, Masala King, Piccolo Angolo, Osteria Brooklyn, Duke Ellington's and more. Chekout will be using tamper-proof stickers, which protects deliveries by promising that food will never be tampered with.

Chekout's new app can be downloaded directly from the app store and is easy to use. Customers can sign up with just one click using their Apple ID, or through Facebook and Gmail. The sleek app allows you to build a profile and then opens up to a list of recommended restaurants. The user can then create lists of favorite restaurants, search various cuisines, and more. A 24-hour customer service team is available to help with delivery issues, questions, concerns and app support.

Chekout is able to make this commitment to protecting both the customer and the restaurant through its partnership with a food delivery courier that connects drivers to restaurants on-demand and in a timely manner. Orders are instantly received by the restaurants and the platform rushes the delivery for fast and reliable service. This partnership ensures that Chekout is not hindered by the expensive overhead involved with delivery.

SOURCE Chekout