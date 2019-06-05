Chelsea at Brookfield Assisted Living Earns 2019 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

BELVIDERE, N.J., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chelsea at Brookfield, 1 Brookfield Court, Belvidere, New Jersey, has been recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

Staffer Christine Keenan with resident

"I am so proud of our staff for the hard work that made this award possible," remarked Stephanie Ponist, Executive Director of The Chelsea at Brookfield. "We strive to provide an outstanding living environment and care to our residents. To see that work acknowledged in this way is truly rewarding."

The Bronze Award acknowledges essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each Bronze application to determine if it has met the demands of the criteria. The Bronze Award is the first of a three-tiered program that continues to develop quality improvement over time.

"I applaud The Chelsea for taking this important step towards quality improvement," said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair, Alana Wolfe. "I encourage The Chelsea to continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care."

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 13-16, 2019.

Media contact:

Tom Kranz

tkranz@cslal.com

908-889-4200

Related Images

christine-with-reading-resident.jpg

Christine with reading resident

Staffer Christine Keenan with resident

SOURCE Chelsea Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.chelseaseniorliving.com

