Chelsea Bartkowiak Joins Luma & Leaf as Vice-President of Global Retail Sales

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma & Leaf, a leading skincare company committed to delivering plant-based, clean skincare products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chelsea Bartkowiak as the Vice-President of Global Retail Sales. With a remarkable sales career in the cosmetics industry, Chelsea brings extensive experience and a proven track record of success to her new role.

Chelsea Bartkowiak is the newly appointed Vice-President of Global Retail Sales at Skincare Company Luma & Leaf Luma & Leaf

Chelsea Bartkowiak has established herself as a seasoned sales professional, specializing in luxury goods, event planning, cosmetics, retail, and sales. Her most recent position was as the Vice-President of Global Retail at Glo Skin Beauty, where she played a pivotal role in driving sales and enhancing the brand's retail presence. Prior to that, Chelsea entered the world of Lord Jones CBD Skincare, embarking on the challenge of breaking disruptive boundaries and putting CBD skincare on the map. Here she led as National Sales Director where she consistently achieved outstanding results by developing and implementing effective sales strategies and building a highly productive, best-in-class field sales team.

Chelsea's experience extends to her tenure as the VP of Sephora Retail Experience North America at Tata Harper Skincare, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership in building successful partnerships and elevating the retail experience for customers.

In the early stages of her professional journey, Chelsea thrived building her career at Kate Somerville Skincare where she attributes much of her success in the industry during this growth period.

"The Luma & Leaf vision is one I fully embrace. It is easy to pour my heart and soul into this wonderful company," says Bartkowiak.

"Chelsea Bartkowiak's appointment as Vice-President of Global Retail Sales is a significant milestone for Luma & Leaf," said Justin Ramb, CEO at Luma & Leaf. "Her exceptional sales acumen, combined with her deep understanding of the cosmetics industry, make her the ideal leader to spearhead our global retail sales strategy. We are confident that Chelsea's expertise and strategic approach will further accelerate the growth and success of our brand."

With Chelsea Bartkowiak on board, Luma & Leaf aims to strengthen its retail partnerships and expand its reach both in the United States and internationally. Chelsea's passion for the industry, coupled with her dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, aligns perfectly with Luma & Leaf's commitment to providing high-quality skincare products.

About Us

Luma & Leaf redefines skincare with an unwavering commitment to clean, plant-powered active ingredients and proprietary blends, our goal is to deliver gentle, effective, and uncomplicated solutions that restore all skin types to their healthiest and most luminous state. For everyone from the skin confused to the skin obsessed, our simplicity-first approach is all nurture and zero stress. Every Luma & Leaf product is based in science, packed with the highest quality natural ingredients and rigorously tested for sensitive-skin safety. We are committed to making a positive impact on people's skin, while always doing our best for the planet as well. That's why our consciously sourced formulas are dermatologically tested, vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harmful additives. Illuminate your skin, Illuminate your life. Visit lumaandleaf.com .

