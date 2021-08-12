Chelsea Financial Services' 2021 "Christmas in August" Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island Benefits Where-To-Turn.Org

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce their continued partnership with Where to Turn, a crises relief organization, by providing a weekday drop-off location for their annual "Christmas in August" Toy Drive in Staten Island benefiting local children in need.

Where-to-Turn.org Logo Chelsea Financial Services 20th Anniversary Logo

"Chelsea Financial Services was a tremendous partner for our past Holiday Toy Drives, so we're excited that they have offered to assist us with our "Christmas in August" Toy Drive, allowing us to use their office at 242 Main Street as a weekday drop-off point for unwrapped toy donations." stated Dennis McKeon, Founder of Where-to-Turn.org. "John Pisapia and his team have been deeply involved in the community for nearly 23 years. In addition to our Toy Drives, Chelsea Financial Services helps support our other programs by sponsoring our website redesign plus ongoing website maintenance and hosting costs, which helps us "get the word out" on our programs and services."

In addition to its popular Annual Toy Drives, Where to Turn provides many other local charitable services, including Snow Shoveling for Seniors, a huge Prop Shop with thousands of stage props for community theater or school productions, Disaster Recovery, Crises Relief, a Senior Citizens Prom and so much more.

Where to Turn was first introduced to Chelsea Financial by Frank Cilento, a Chelsea Financial Services Representative for 12 years. Cilento began his career in Financial Services in 1990, and joined Chelsea in 2009. Like Pisapia, Cilento is deeply involved in the Staten Island community and a staunch supporter of Where-to-Turn.org.

"As a longtime resident of Staten Island, it's great to be part of a firm that is deeply rooted in local charitable giving." explained Cilento. "Chelsea Financial has over 73 Registered Representatives covering 51 States and Territories, so even though we're national, our President continues to support amazing local charitable activities like this Toy Drive."

2021 CHRISTMAS IN AUGUST toy DRIVE INFORMATION

Please drop off new, unwrapped toys at Chelsea Financial Services' Corporate Office located at 242 Main Street, Staten Island, any time between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, throughout August 2021. Toys can also be dropped off on Saturdays from 12pm - 3pm at Where to Turn's 22 Brienna Court (Staten Island) warehouse during the month of August.

All toys will be delivered to Where to Turn in early September to be warehoused for the upcoming 2021 Holiday Season.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in helping to make this holiday season brighter for so many deserving children.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 22 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit CHFS.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services "No Minimum Production Requirements" Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About Where to turn

Founded in 2001 shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any kind of tragedy by helping victims obtain the help they need during the recovery process. Where to Turn also creates and supports projects that foster community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their "Free Prom Dress Distribution" and annual "Senior 'Senior' Prom" projects. Visit Where to Turn for more information or to donate.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

[email protected]

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Media Contact for Where-to-Turn.org:

Dennis McKeon

[email protected]

(718) 619-2371

22 Brienna Court, Staten Island, NY 10309







Related Links

https://www.chfs.com

https://www.where-to-turn.org

SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services