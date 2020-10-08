Chelsea Financial Services Acquires Brokerage Assets of Jamestown, NY Firm Bodell Overcash Anderson and Co., Inc.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce the acquisition of the customer assets of Bodell Overcash Anderson and Co., Inc., an Investment Firm based in Chautauqua County, New York, with over 50 years of service.

"We are proud to continue the excellent service and support that Bodell Overcash Anderson's clients have come to expect," stated John Pisapia, President of Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial Services. "For over 50 years, the ownership team of Daniel Overcash and John Anderson served investors from nearly half of the United States, with a majority of their clients coming from Western New York and surrounding states. That's an amazing history to add to our established national book of business," added Pisapia.

As a part of the acquisition that was effective as of September 24, 2020, Dan Overcash, CFP (Certified Financial Planner) will join Chelsea Financial Services as a Registered Representative/Securities Principal to continue serving the thousands of clients they have gained over the firm's long, successful trajectory. Overcash's partner, John Anderson, will be retiring. "We are excited to become an integral part of Chelsea Financial Services' 20 years of being a successful national Broker/Dealer," remarked Overcash. "We were introduced by our mutual clearing firm, Hilltop Securities, so we had a connection and a strong recommendation immediately. This made the process seamless, really. The transition went very smoothly since our client lists could be easily integrated under the same Hilltop Securities Asset Management System that we had been using for 27 years."

Bodell Overcash Anderson was founded on April 7, 1970 in Jamestown, New York by partners Bodell, Overcash and Anderson. After 2 years in business, Overcash and Anderson bought out Carl Bodell and continued building their business for 48 more years. Their investment focus was always in general securities, assisting clients with retirement plans, wealth building and portfolio management, along with other financial services.

The two firms also had many other things in common besides Hilltop Securities and service excellence: Deep-rooted, long-standing connections in their communities and both local and national charitable giving. "Both John Anderson and I were actively involved in non-profits and on the boards of many organizations, including The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, The Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History, The Robert H. Jackson Center and many more," said Overcash. Added Pisapia: "Their deep rooted history, spanning more than 50 years, developed a strong client base that we are excited to bring on board…And since Dan is joining us, their clients will continue to be in great hands."

Chelsea is a national full service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more information.

