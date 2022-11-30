Chelsea Financial Services' Annual 2022 Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island Benefits Where-to-Turn.Org

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce their 2022 Annual Holiday Toy Drive in a continued partnership with Where to Turn, a crises relief organization. In addition to website sponsorship and marketing support, Chelsea Financial is providing a weekday drop-off location for Where-to-Turn.org's Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island benefiting local children in need.

Ship or Drop Off Your Unwrapped Toys to Chelsea Financial Services, 242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307 to benefit Where-to-Turn.org's Holiday Toy Drive

"Chelsea Financial Services has been an amazing partner for our past Holiday Toy Drives, so we're lucky to partner with them again for this year's 2022 Holiday Toy Drive. This allows us to utilize their office at 242 Main Street as a weekday drop-off point for unwrapped toy donations," stated Dennis McKeon, Founder of Where-to-Turn.org. "John Pisapia and his team have been deeply involved in the community for over 24 years, and sponsor Where to Turn on a monthly basis for our website, website maintenance and website hosting + ADA Compliance."

In addition to its successful Annual Toy Drives, Where to Turn provides many other local charitable services, including Snow Shoveling for Seniors, a huge Prop Shop with thousands of stage props for community theater or school productions, Disaster Recovery, Crises Relief, and so much more. Visit Where-to-Turn.org to find out more.

"Where to Turn is an incredible local non-profit I've been involved with for many years," added Frank Cilento, a longtime Chelsea Financial Services Representative. Like Pisapia, Cilento is deeply rooted in the Staten Island community and a staunch supporter of Where-to-Turn.org.

"Chelsea Financial Services is a great Broker Dealer with a long stable history here on the island, and I especially love that they are deeply rooted in local charitable giving," explained Cilento. "Chelsea Financial has 72 Registered Representatives covering 51 States and Territories, but our Headquarters is here on Staten Island. Pisapia continues to support amazing local charitable activities like this Holiday Toy Drive even though they're a national Broker Dealer (BD)."

202 2 HOLIDAY toy DRIVE INFORMATION

Please drop off new, unwrapped toys at Chelsea Financial Services' Corporate Office located at 242 Main Street, Staten Island, any time between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, through Friday, December 22nd. Toys can also be dropped off on Saturdays from 12pm - 3pm at Where to Turn's 22 Brienna Court (Staten Island) warehouse during the month of December.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in helping to make this holiday season brighter for so many deserving children.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 22 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://www.chfs.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services "No Minimum Production Requirements" Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About Where to turn

Founded in 2001 shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any kind of tragedy by helping victims obtain the help they need during the recovery process. Where to Turn also creates and supports projects that foster community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their "Free Prom Dress Distribution" and annual "Senior 'Senior' Prom" projects. Visit Where to Turn for more information or to donate.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

[email protected]

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Media Contact for Where-to-Turn.org:

Dennis McKeon

[email protected]

(718) 619-2371

22 Brienna Court, Staten Island, NY 10309

