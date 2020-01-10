Chelsea Financial Services' Baron "Barry" Willis Leverages His Financial Advisor Experience for Positive Political Change

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services Representative Baron T. "Barry" Willis discovered the best way to quell his complaints about government overspending and ineffectiveness was to stop complaining about it and get involved.

"I have been a Financial Advisor and Insurance Broker for over 25 years. I knew my experience in finance could really translate to government, especially in helping Boards and Committees make appropriate financial decisions for our communities," said Willis. "As a longtime resident of Alpine, California, my first step into government was with the Alpine Fire Protection District."

Willis, a Financial Advisor who has been with Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial Services since 2015, started to campaign in Alpine in July 2018 to challenge an incumbent who hadn't been challenged for many years. "I literally went door-to-door, knocking on over 2500 doors and standing out in front of Alpine's local Albertson's probably 50 times to meet as many residents as I could to ask for their support and vote."

Willis' efforts paid off; He was elected to their Board and started serving in November 2018. One year in, Willis is proudest of the budget surplus that Alpine Fire Protection District continues to have. "Government overspending is one of my prime complaints about government in general, so keeping a budget surplus year after year shows fiscal responsibility. In this dangerous fire climate, it is especially important to have adequate funds to support our Firefighters and our Fire Marshall to provide them with all the tools they need to protect our communities, without going into a budget deficit."

Willis didn't stop his foray into politics with his Alpine Fire work; He also campaigned and was elected as a Commissioner on the San Diego LAFCO Board (Local Agency Formation Commission), 2019-2023, where Commissioner Willis votes on critical countywide issues like land use and annexation.

Willis is married to Jeannette Clark, a Psychotherapist who is in private practice. They have 2 daughters who are attending San Diego State University. Willis graduated in Political Science at the University of California, San Diego.

As a Financial Advisor, Willis focuses on Retirement Planning, but also handles Life and Health insurance for his many clients. Adds Willis: "My role as a Financial Advisor requires me to listen carefully and be responsive to my clients' needs, two skills that I think we need in every Public Servant."

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Chelsea currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States. Visit http://www.chfs.com for more information.

