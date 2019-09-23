Chelsea Financial Services Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary as a National Full Service Brokerage Firm

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services (Chelsea) announced its 20th anniversary as a national full service Broker/Dealer. The firm opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999 with just a few independent financial service professionals. During the past two decades, Chelsea has grown steadily and currently provides financial services to clients in 51 States and Territories. Clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from over 60 Registered Representatives based in 16 States.

Company President, John Pisapia remarked: "I started Chelsea Financial Services in my hometown of Staten Island with a simple mission: To provide a secure and supportive environment for our Representatives, with no minimum production requirements and no sponsored proprietary products. That way, our Reps aren't pressured to sell any specific product line. This benefits our clients immensely since our Reps can utilize a full range of financial products without any pressure to sell a particular stock, bond, option, mutual fund or CD."

The Company utilizes Texas-based Hilltop Securities, a diversified national investment banking firm established in 1946, as their clearing house. Chelsea Financial Services is also a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Chelsea continuously researches new financial products and investment opportunities while maintaining an objective viewpoint concerning all securities. Pisapia adds: "Neither financial professionals nor the clients they represent should feel restricted by limited product availability. Because of our objective viewpoint, our Reps are empowered to develop diversified solutions for our clients."

The Company strongly adheres to the concept of "Paying it Forward" by actively supporting both local and national charities, including the Susan G. Komen Race for a Cure, The American Cancer Society, Michael's Cause, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, along with many more.

