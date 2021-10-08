Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors Website and ADA Compliance Software for Where-To-Turn.org, Making Site More Accessible for Those with Disabilities

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services announced that they have increased their sponsorship level with Where-to-Turn.org by donating the installation and annual agreement for ADACompliaSite, an ADA Website Compliance Software, improving site access for those with disabilities and/or visual impairments.

Where-to-Turn.org website with ADACompliaSite.com ADA accessibility Software widget activated. With one-click access to over 38 Website Accessibility Controls, enabling their visitors to instantly adapt the site's design to their individual needs. Group of Logos - Chelsea Financial Services - Where to Turn - ADA CompliaSite - Chelsea Financial Sponsors ADA CompliaSite, ADA Website Compliance Software, to Where-to-Turn, a crises relief organization.

"We had updated our website with ADACompliaSite.com software in order to make our CHFS.com site more compliant with the the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)." stated John Pisapia, President of Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial Services. "We've had such amazing feedback about our site's enhanced accessibility that it just made sense to help Where To Turn, this amazing New York City-based organization, upgrade their site to be compliant and more accessible as well."

Chelsea Financial Services has been a sponsor for Where To Turn for some years now, providing annual support, collections and marketing for Where-To-Turn.org's Annual Toy Drive, including a recent "Christmas in August" Toy Drive for 2021 to help get a jump start on collecting toys this year. "Our Where-To-Turn.org 2021 Toy Drive will return right after Thanksgiving and provide thousands of toys for children of families in need." stated Dennis McKeon, Founder of Where To Turn, a crises relief organization. "We look forward to Chelsea Financial Services continued involvement in sponsoring our toy drives and our website, including this recent donation for the installation and annual contract for the accessibility software. As a non-profit, we serve a lot of Seniors and support the Disabled as well with various programs, so providing better website accessibility is not only helpful, it's a requirement."

Chelsea Financial previously sponsored Where To Turn's website re-design, along with continued quarterly sponsorship of Where-To-Turn.org's updates, maintenance and hosting plans. "Sponsoring ADACompliasite was a logical next step," mentioned Pisapia. "Many of the people served by Where To Turn have reached their retirement years, so this software is extremely helpful in improving website accessibility for them. And, to be honest, this software helps me see my own site better…I wish it was installed on every site that I visit!"

Frank Cilento, Registered Representative at Chelsea Financial Services, was the one who first introduced Pisapia and Chelsea Financial to this great organization. "I love how accessibility is the focus of this recent sponsorship." stated Cilento. "And it's even better with how easy ADACompliaSite is to use, especially that the software remembers your choices for the next visit. With just a couple of clicks, visitors can change the colors, make text larger, turn the site black and white, and more with over 38 one-click controls. And they can use any combination to create a design that's to their liking or needs." added Cilento.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting this great organization with a donation via their website, Where-to-Turn.org, or by donating toys during the first weeks of December. You can deliver or ship to Chelsea Financial Services, 242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307, Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm.

SOME HISTORY ON ADA COMPLIANCE FOR BUSINESS WEBSITES

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed in 1990 and prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, ensuring that they have equal rights and opportunities. A software "widget" like NthDegreeGroup.net's ADACompliaSite software assists websites in following both the ADA legal requirements and the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), adopted internationally as standards for accessible website design.

ADACompliaSite software is accessed via an accessibility icon that floats on every page. When clicked, site visitors can change design elements of the website with just 1-2 clicks, making the site instantly more accessible and individually tailored to their needs, without expensive re-design or the need to hire costly ADA Consultants.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 22 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services "No Minimum Production Requirements" Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About Where to turn

Founded in 2001 shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any kind of tragedy by helping victims obtain the help that they need during the recovery process. Where to Turn fosters community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their "Free Prom Dress Distribution" and annual "Senior 'Senior' Prom" projects. Visit Where to Turn for more information or to donate.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

[email protected]

(866) 898-5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Media Contact for ADA CompliaSite / Nth Degree Group:

Barry Lippold

[email protected]

(305) 615-1033

153 E Flagler St #330, Miami, FL 33131

