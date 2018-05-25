Chelsea Handler joins World Cannabis Congress as speaker

"This event will be unlike any other in the cannabis industry," says Derek Riedle, publisher of Civilized and Co-Chair of the World Cannabis Congress. "Having entrepreneurial and innovative leaders, policy-makers, consumers, supporters and celebrities together in one place is a perfect reflection of where we are right now, as an industry."



Handler joins Canada's Hon. Anne McLellan, Chair of the Canadian Task Force on Cannabis Legalization, and 350 of the brightest minds and biggest influencers in the industry for two days of expert talks, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.



The invitation-only World Cannabis Congress is presented by Civilized, a premium media and lifestyle brand that seeks to expand modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle.

SOURCE Civilized Worldwide Inc. (Civilized)