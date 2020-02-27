Chelsea Offers Luxury Independent Living Property With Unprecedented Amenities

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chelsea Senior Living name is becoming a more common sight in communities across northern New Jersey and New York State. But one of its newest properties, The Residences at Plainview, brings a new level of luxury to a generation of seniors looking for not just a place to live, but a fabulous lifestyle.

Luxury finishes and amenities set The Residences at Plainview apart from other independent living communities

The Residences at Plainview, a former Marriott Residences hotel, will become a state of the art, high-end independent living community with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, putting green, sauna, breakfast, lunch and dinner included, Concierge service and high-end finishes that will make it feel more like a luxury hotel. The site at 9 Gerhard Road in Plainview is currently under renovation and is expected to be completed this summer. The top-to-bottom rebuild will create a fashionable, premium independent living community for adults who desire all the best amenities.

"The Residences at Plainview will be unlike any other independent living community Chelsea has ever undertaken," says Tom Kranz, Chelsea's Director of Communications. "We are tapping into the growing population of baby boomers who demand more than just a one-room apartment and three meals a day. They want the kinds of amenities and comfort offered at an adult community that also has access to wellness and therapeutic services if needed."

If residents feel the need for more assistance as they grow older, assisted living and memory care services are available less than a mile away at Chelsea's traditional assisted living residence, Somerset Gardens. The studio, one and two-bedroom apartments at the Residences will offer the privacy they expect in a community setting that will allow them to socialize if and when they desire. They are just steps away from a dip in one of the pools, happy hour at the Bistro or a gourmet meal in the bright and airy dining room.

Generous perks are offered to the first depositors including a three-year rate lock, a month's free rent, half off the community fee and free guest meals.

Interested parties may visit the Welcome Center right on the grounds at 9 Gerhard Road, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet executive director Rachel Capone and Director of Community Relations Kim Mady, check out the floor plans and get a first look at the models. Call ahead for an appointment, 516-827-6949.

Media contact:

Tom Kranz

908-889-4200

tkranz@cslal.com

Related Images

lobby-image.jpg

Lobby image

Luxury finishes and amenities set The Residences at Plainview apart from other independent living communities

SOURCE Chelsea Senior Living