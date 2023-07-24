Chelsea FC Global Youth Tournament and International Club Exhibition Series Coming to Washington, D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Football Club and The St. James, the United States' leading performance, wellness and entertainment platform, announced today a partnership designed to bring Chelsea's renowned Academy across the Atlantic.

Beginning this summer, The St. James will deliver elite youth soccer programming, training, and clinics, led by professional Chelsea FC coaching staff members.

Chelsea partners with The St. James to bring youth soccer academy to the USA

As part of the partnership, all The St. James soccer offerings will now be grounded in Chelsea's developmental, training and playing philosophy. The St. James will host the Chelsea FC Global Youth Tournament in Washington, D.C., attracting the top youth club teams in the world. During our men's US tour in July, The St. James and Chelsea will host fan engagement opportunities and a Chelsea FC Coaching Clinic.

"This new partnership with The St. James fits Chelsea's mission to grow the game and expand our brand in North America," said Chris Jurasek, CEO at Chelsea. "We are excited to come to the States and approach our talent development by incorporating our people and programming into a top model that features the world-class coaches and facilities of The St. James."

Kendrick Ashton, co-founder and co-CEO for The St. James, added: "We are excited to partner with Chelsea FC to deliver truly world-class developmental instruction and training to the soccer community, beginning with the Washington, D.C. region and ultimately across the country. Our transatlantic partnership pairs the prestige and highly effective developmental methods of a globally renowned EPL club with one of the fastest growing and most innovative youth sports organizations in the U.S. We believe the synergies of our respective expertise and audiences will offer the very best training and development opportunities in the country."

As Chelsea FC's official partner, The St. James will deliver new introductory training opportunities, recreational training and leagues, camps and clinics, international tours, and coaching clinics. Developmental and intensive training products from The St. James and the Chelsea Academy include camps and clinics, teams, tournaments, international tours, coaching clinics, and talent identification showcases. A national expansion of the partners' youth soccer programming is planned.

For more information on the partnership, and to register for camps and clinics, visit https://www.thestjames.com/chelsea-fc.

About The St. James

The St. James is the leading performance, wellness, and entertainment platform in the country. Our mission is to help maximize human potential by designing, developing, and operating performance training and wellness experiences that engage, inspire, and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work, and in life.

