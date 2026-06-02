Chelsea Piers Swim will prepare children with the skills, safety, and confidence needed for lifelong enjoyment of the water through a purpose-built facility, small class ratios, and structured skill progression.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Piers today announced the upcoming opening of Chelsea Piers Swim at Pier 60, a dedicated aquatics facility and youth swim program designed to bring a new standard of youth swim instruction to Manhattan families. Opening in September 2026, the program will offer children's swim lessons, private instruction, and family swim, with plans to introduce camps and week-long "swimtensive" programs in the future, all within a purpose-built environment centered on safety, skill development, and long-term water independence

CHELSEA PIERS ANNOUNCES NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART SWIM FACILITY, AND YOUTH SWIM PROGRAM OPENING AT PIER 60

Designed for all swimmers – from infants to teenagers – Chelsea Piers Swim offers a complete cradle-to-competitive pathway with clearly defined skill progression, industry-leading small class ratios, and year-round programming. The curriculum is built around what Chelsea Piers Swim calls "water independence" — helping children become genuinely comfortable, capable, and confident in the water through structured coaching, personalized attention, and measurable progress over time.

"For years, Manhattan families have largely had to choose between overcrowded swim programs operating in temporary or shared pool environments," said Kate Tewksbury, Vice President at Chelsea Piers. "Chelsea Piers Swim was designed differently from the ground up — from the facility itself to the curriculum, coaching philosophy, and parent experience. We wanted to create a program that truly reflects the Chelsea Piers standard while providing Manhattan families with a more thoughtful, progression-based approach to swim education."

The new facility at Pier 60 will feature a 65-foot-by-20-foot pool heated to 90 degrees year-round, UV and chlorine filtration technology designed to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria and contaminants, and heated locker rooms and changing area floors. An aerial mezzanine viewing area will allow parents to observe lessons without disrupting the calm, focused pool environment. The layout is designed to support up to 10 simultaneous classes while maintaining a calm, focused experience for swimmers and families alike.

"At Chelsea Piers Swim, our goal is not just teaching children how to swim — it's helping them feel truly at home in the water," said Christian Lajara, Director of Swim at Chelsea Piers. "That starts with emotional comfort and trust, but also requires strong coaching, clear progression, and technical instruction that meets each swimmer where they are. Every part of this program was designed to help kids build real confidence and real capability over time."

Chelsea Piers Swim will offer infant and caregiver classes beginning at 3 months old, toddler independence programs, independent swim classes for children ages 3 and up, advanced stroke development training, family swim sessions, private lessons, and pool birthday parties. Every class operates at either a 3:1, 4:1, or 5:1 student-to-coach ratio, ensuring individualized attention and instruction throughout each swimmer's development.

The program also introduces two new classes launching exclusively for Fall 2026: Intro to Swim, designed specifically for older beginner swimmers ages 7 and up with no prior swim experience, and Stroke Development Prep, a transitional class created to help strong swimmers confidently prepare for advanced stroke development training. Together, the additions are designed to close key gaps in traditional swim programming and ensure every swimmer has a class aligned to their age, comfort level, and skill progression.

Every swimmer at Chelsea Piers Swim will participate in a structured badge progression system that tracks development from early water familiarity through advanced stroke technique. The system allows children and families to visibly track milestones and progress throughout each semester while creating a more personalized and motivating swim experience.

The Chelsea Piers Swim coaching model and curriculum were developed through years of hands-on experience building and refining the swimming program across the Chelsea Piers network, including its Stamford and Brooklyn aquatics programs. Insights from real enrollment patterns, class structures, coaching systems, and parent feedback directly informed both the Manhattan program and facility design.

Registration for Fall 2026 programming is now open, with classes beginning September 10, 2026. Families can learn more about class offerings, family membership, schedules, and pricing at chelseapiers.com/swim-chelsea/programs.

About Chelsea Piers

Chelsea Piers is one of New York's most iconic sports, recreation and entertainment destinations. Since opening on Manhattan's Hudson River in 1995, Chelsea Piers has served generations of families, athletes, and communities through world-class sports facilities, fitness clubs, youth programming, camps, leagues, golf, aquatics, ice skating, and events.

Today, Chelsea Piers operates a network of premier sports, fitness, and recreation venues across New York and Connecticut, including Chelsea Piers fitness clubs, golf, skating, field sports, swim, and youth development programs designed to help participants of all ages learn, play, compete, and grow.

Chelsea Piers Swim is the organization's youth aquatics program, built on more than a decade of experience operating swim programs in Connecticut and Brooklyn. Designed for swimmers of all ages and abilities, the program combines small class ratios, structured skill progression, and a purpose-built learning environment to help children develop water safety, confidence, and true independence in the water. Through Chelsea Piers Swim, the organization continues its commitment to creating best-in-class experiences that foster lifelong participation in sport and movement.

Contact: Alex Rizzo, [email protected]

SOURCE Chelsea Piers