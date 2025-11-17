Chelsea Piers Fitness Signs Lease for New Club with TF Cornerstone at the Developer's Latest Office-to-Residential Conversion, 135 East 57th Street

47,000-square-foot deal underscores Chelsea Piers Fitness' strategic growth across New York City and its sustained partnership with TF Cornerstone

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Piers Fitness , New York City's leading premium fitness brand, announced today that it has signed a long-term lease with TF Cornerstone (TFC) to open a new club at 135 East 57th Street, advancing the brand's strategic expansion across the New York Metro area. The new 47,000-square-foot location — located on the ground and lower floors of the 32-story Midtown East building recently purchased by TFC as its newest office-to-residential conversion project — will reinforce Chelsea Piers Fitness' presence in one of Manhattan's most dynamic commercial corridors and reflects its ongoing commitment to developing elevated, community-driven wellness destinations in high-demand neighborhoods.

This marks the third partnership between Chelsea Piers Fitness and TFC, underscoring a long-standing relationship built on shared values around community connection, innovative design, and creating environments that enhance how New Yorkers live and move today. Located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue — two of Manhattan's most prominent thoroughfares — the new club will sit just two blocks from the major 59th and Lexington subway hub, offering exceptional accessibility to both Midtown East's work-life community and the Upper East Side's residential core. The forthcoming location will deliver the brand's signature premium fitness experience, blending world-class training, recovery, and social spaces designed to energize the surrounding area.

"At Chelsea Piers Fitness, our growth starts with quality — the right neighborhood, the right space, and the right partners," said Sam Bernstein, Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Piers Fitness. "For more than three decades, we've focused on creating spaces that grow with their communities. Our continued partnership with TF Cornerstone reflects a shared commitment to investing in clubs that elevate well-being and foster real human connection. This new location marks another milestone in our disciplined expansion strategy as we continue to strengthen our presence across the tri-state area."

Following back-to-back openings within TFC residential buildings in Downtown Brooklyn at 33 Bond Street and 595 Dean Street in Prospect Heights, Chelsea Piers Fitness most recently debuted a 60,000-square-foot club at One Madison Avenue in partnership with SL Green. Each location in its growing portfolio reflects the brand's evolution over the past three decades — intentionally designed to mirror the character of its surrounding neighborhood while honoring Chelsea Piers' legacy of fostering connection, movement, and community. As one of New York City's most trusted fitness institutions, Chelsea Piers Fitness continues to shape modern wellness by creating spaces that function as true third places — environments where people can train, recharge, and belong.

"Our continued partnership with Chelsea Piers Fitness reflects our commitment to fostering long-term relationships with best-in-class operators who enhance the quality and vitality of our properties for both residents and the neighborhoods in which they're located," said Steve Gonzalez, TFC's Vice President of Retail Leasing. "135 East 57th Street represents an exceptional opportunity to bring a premier wellness experience to the base of our latest conversion project that further contributes to the energy of this desirable area of the city."

TFC will begin revitalizing 135 East 57th Street into more than 350 market-rate and affordable apartments in early 2026. This newest retail lease marks one of several Chelsea Piers Fitness developments heading into 2026, as the brand enters its latest growth chapter. Further details about design, amenities, and renderings will be revealed at a later date as development progresses. For more information about Chelsea Piers Fitness, visit fitness.chelseapiers.com , or follow on Instagram @chelseapiersfitness .

About Chelsea Piers Fitness

Chelsea Piers Fitness is a premium fitness and wellness brand rooted in 30 years of excellence and New York City's DNA. Founded as part of the landmark Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex on Manhattan's Hudson River (1995), the brand has grown from its flagship location into a five-club network spanning New York and Connecticut — now operating clubs in Stamford (2012), Downtown Brooklyn (2018), Prospect Heights (2023), and Flatiron (2024).

With a member-centric philosophy, Chelsea Piers Fitness sets the standard for quality, community and authenticity in health & wellness. Each club features state-of-the-art equipment, expansive training and recovery zones, and distinguished design elements inspired by its local neighborhood, creating a welcome environment that breaks down barriers to fitness and supports members of all levels.

Chelsea Piers Fitness is part of the broader Chelsea Piers portfolio of sports and entertainment complexes, which includes the Golf Club, Sky Rink, Field House, The Pier Sixty Collection, and The Marina at the flagship Chelsea Piers location. The portfolio also includes the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, Connecticut — a multi-sport complex with expansive facilities, food and beverage offerings, and a full-service Chelsea Piers Fitness club — as well as the Chelsea Piers Field House in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

For more information, visit fitness.chelseapiers.com

About TF Cornerstone

TF Cornerstone (TFC) is a family-owned real estate development company with origins in Queens. The company is committed to long-term, multi-generational ownership and management and becomes a permanent fixture in all communities where it develops. From initial planning and construction, through leasing and management, TFC cultivates and supports surrounding communities long after a project's completion. Founded by Tom and Fred Elghanayan in 1970 with the renovation of a small brownstone, TFC now owns and operates nearly 12,000 residential units in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City, and over 5 million square feet of commercial, office and retail space in NY, DC, VA and PA. With several momentous developments on the horizon, TFC continues to build on its tradition of long-term investment in New York City and Queens.

Media Contact:

BerlinRosen, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Alex Wollman

[email protected]

SOURCE Chelsea Piers Fitness