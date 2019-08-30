Chelsea Senior Living Honors Local Heroes With Free Lunch on 9-11
Aug 30, 2019, 10:00 ET
FANWOOD, N.J., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Senior Living is mounting a company-wide thank you to first responders and other community heroes on September 11th with a Hoagies With Heroes free lunch at all 17 of its New Jersey and New York properties.
Chelsea team members at its assisted living and independent living residences will offer sandwiches with various sides and beverages from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. -- some to eat-in, some to go.
"Our residents are served by the brave men and women of police, fire and EMS departments in all of these communities," said Chris Slavicek, Chelsea's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Whether they are paid or volunteer responders, we look for opportunities throughout the year to show our appreciation for their service and this is one way we can say thanks."
Chelsea Senior Living properties in New Jersey are in these locations:
- Belvidere (The Chelsea at Brookfield)
- Brick
- Bridgewater
- East Brunswick
- Fanwood
- Marlboro (The Chelsea at Solana Marlboro, lunch served on 9-12)
- Monroe (The Chelsea at Forsgate)
- Manalapan
- Montville
- Shrewsbury
- Tinton Falls
- Toms River
- Warren
- West Milford (The Chelsea at Bald Eagle)
Chelsea properties in New York are in these locations:
- Greenburgh
- Yaphank (The Chelsea at Brookhaven)
- Plainview (Somerset Gardens)
Media contact:
Tom Kranz
908-889-4200
tkranz@cslal.com
Related Images
hoagies-with-heroes.jpg
Hoagies with Heroes
Chelsea flyer promoting Hoagies With Heroes free lunch for local heroes on 9-11
SOURCE Chelsea Senior Living
Share this article