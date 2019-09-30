Chelsea Senior Living Raises $28,000 for NJ Volunteer First Responders

FANWOOD, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chelsea golf outing hosted more than 100 golfers this year at Fiddler's Elbow Golf and Country Club in Bedminster, NJ, for its annual fund-raiser benefiting rescue squads and other volunteer first responders in 16 New Jersey municipalities where Chelsea has assisted living residences.

Among the 100 golfers at the Chelsea outing are corporate sponsors and first responders, like Pat Ippolito of the Livingston Rescue Squad

The day-long event, which features 18-holes of golf, breakfast and lunch, prizes, a 50/50 raffle and golf-themed giveaways, has gotten more popular each of the 11 years it's been held. This year, for the first time, golfers had to be turned away to keep the numbers manageable.

After the costs of the event are paid, the rest is donated to the first responders which this year means checks for $1,800 for volunteer agencies in each Chelsea community.

"Volunteer rescue squads and fire departments serve most of our communities," said Tom Kranz, Director of Communications for Chelsea Senior Living who also happens to be a volunteer EMT. "Our seniors depend on those responders just like the rest of the citizens of these towns. We appreciate the dedication of the men and women who answer the calls at our buildings."

