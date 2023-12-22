CHELSIO COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING NFSv4 PERFORMANCE WITH T5 AND T6 ADAPTERS

News provided by

Chelsio Communications, Inc.

22 Dec, 2023, 11:56 ET

Record-Breaking Results with T6 100GbE and T5 40GbE Adapters in Network File System Version 4 Testing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet adapters for storage, networking, virtualized enterprise data centers, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments today proudly unveiled exceptional performance results for its T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE series adapters in NFSv4 environments, leveraging its innovative TCP/IP Offload Engine (TOE) technology.

Network File System Version 4 (NFSv4) is vital in modern networked storage solutions, known for its enhanced security, performance, and reliability. The advanced architecture of the T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE adapters, combined with TOE technology, makes them ideally suited for NFSv4 applications, providing unparalleled speed and reliability for data-intensive tasks.

The test results showcase the remarkable capabilities of the T6 2x100GbE and T5 4x10GbE adapters. These adapters demonstrated a significant increase in throughput and a dramatic reduction in CPU utilization, illustrating the efficacy of the TOE technology. This technology offloads the TCP/IP stack to the adapter, facilitating faster data transfer rates and reduced latency, essential for high-performance network environments.

Adding to the Chelsio T5 and T6 adapter's convenience and efficiency, the company's TOE drivers are pre-installed in FreeBSD, facilitating immediate, hassle-free deployment. This feature ensures a smooth and efficient user experience, significantly reducing setup time.

"Our T5 and T6 adapters, empowered by TOE technology, have achieved outstanding results in NFSv4 testing," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "This is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier networking solutions for demanding data environments."

"Chelsio's performance breakthrough with the T6 2X100GbE and T5 4X10GbE adapters in NFSv4 environments is a pivotal moment in networked storage technology," said Greg Schulz of Server StorageIO™. "This advancement is set to reshape the landscape of server storage I/O network configurations."

Additional Information 
T62100-CR Product Brief
T540-LP-CR Product Brief
T5/T6 NFS/TCP Offload Technical Brief

About Chelsio Communications
Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire fully offloads all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com, and follow the company on X and Facebook.  

SOURCE Chelsio Communications, Inc.

Also from this source

CHELSIO DELIVERS T6 UNIFIED WIRE LINE OF PROTOCOL OFFLOAD ADAPTERS BASED ON OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT (OCP) 3.0 DESIGNS

CHELSIO DELIVERS T6 UNIFIED WIRE LINE OF PROTOCOL OFFLOAD ADAPTERS BASED ON OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT (OCP) 3.0 DESIGNS

Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet adapters for storage, networking,...
CHELSIO UNIFIED WIRE SMART NICS DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY FOR NGINX APPLICATIONS

CHELSIO UNIFIED WIRE SMART NICS DEMONSTRATE LEADERSHIP PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY FOR NGINX APPLICATIONS

Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/2.5/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.