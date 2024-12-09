CHELSIO COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF UNIFIED STORAGE SERVER (USS) AT WORLD SUMMIT AI MENA

Revolutionizing Storage Management with High Performance, Ease of Use, and Scalability

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and embedded and cluster computing environments, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Unified Storage Server (USS) 4.0 at the World Summit AI MENA event in Qatar. USS 4.0 sets a new standard in storage technology, offering a unified SAN and NAS solution with unmatched flexibility, performance, and ease of deployment.

Transforming Storage with Simplicity and Power

USS 4.0 is designed for seamless integration, allowing IT teams and OEMs to deploy high-performance storage solutions with minimal complexity. The solution has a user-friendly web-based management interface, multi-language support, and a first-time setup wizard for quick deployment. USS is offered as a bootable flash memory or loadable software, ensuring compatibility with most x86-64 multiprocessor systems.

"With USS 4.0, we deliver an all-in-one solution that combines the flexibility of SAN and NAS with cutting-edge NVMe/TCP offload capabilities," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO of Chelsio Communications. "We aim to provide businesses with a scalable and cost-effective storage platform that meets the growing demand for performance, reliability, and ease of use."

Key Features of USS 4.0

High Performance: Up to 2.9M IOPS and 94 Gbps throughput at 4K IO on a single Chelsio T6 card.

Up to IOPS and 94 Gbps throughput at IO on a single Chelsio T6 card. Comprehensive Protocol Support: NFS, SMB, SFTP, iSCSI Offload, NVMe/TCP Offload, and NVMe-oF (iWARP).

NFS, SMB, SFTP, iSCSI Offload, NVMe/TCP Offload, and NVMe-oF (iWARP). Enhanced Storage Management: Features such as thin provisioning, snapshots, volume cloning, and remote mirroring.

Features such as thin provisioning, snapshots, volume cloning, and remote mirroring. Broad Application Compatibility: Supports data warehousing, AI/ML workloads, video storage, and virtualization applications.

Supports data warehousing, AI/ML workloads, video storage, and virtualization applications. Plug-and-Play Integration: Simple setup with flexible branding options for OEMs.

Lowering Ownership Costs While Enhancing Reliability

USS 4.0 consolidates multiple file servers into a single, centrally managed device, reducing server management overhead and IT staff costs. Its dynamic storage provisioning, advanced security features, and disaster recovery options make it the ideal solution for enterprises looking to simplify their storage infrastructure.

Industry Commentary

"As organizations increasingly deploy performance-intensive workloads including AI/ML, virtualization, and edge computing that demand robust storage, products like Chelsio's Unified Storage Server 4.0 stand out for their scalability and performance," said Greg Schulz of Server StorageIO™. "The combination of advanced NVMe/TCP Offload capabilities and intuitive management tools positions USS 4.0 as an essential and effective component for organizations aiming to modernize and maximize their storage data infrastructure, removing complexity without compromise while boosting performance."

Additional Resources

Chelsio USS 4.0 Datasheet

Meet Chelsio at the World Summit AI MENA

Join us at the World Summit AI MENA event in Qatar on December 10-11, 2024, to experience the future of high-performance storage. Our team will showcase the innovative features of USS 4.0 and its real-world use cases.

For more information about the Unified Storage Server 4.0, visit www.chelsio.com .

