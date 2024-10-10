CHELSIO COMMUNICATIONS JOINS CLOUD NATIVE COMPUTING FOUNDATION AS SILVER MEMBER

Commitment to Advancing High-Performance Networking Solutions for Cloud-Native Applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and embedded and cluster computing environments, today announced its membership in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) as a Silver Member. Joining CNCF strengthens the company's commitment to supporting cloud-native technologies and advancing networking solutions in Kubernetes-based environments, including those tailored for AI and edge applications.

"As organizations continue to scale their cloud-native deployments, reliable, high-performance networking, particularly in AI and edge environments, becomes a fundamental requirement for achieving efficiency and meeting the demands of modern workloads," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO of Chelsio Communications. "By joining CNCF, we are excited to contribute our expertise, particularly through offering high-performance SR-IOV network solutions, and collaborate with the CNCF community to drive innovation in cloud-native networking and deliver solutions optimized for Kubernetes, AI, and edge platforms."

The CNCF is dedicated to advancing containerized environments. By becoming a Silver Member, Chelsio will contribute to the ongoing development of cloud-native networking technologies, ensuring that organizations can deploy their applications with scalable, high-bandwidth, and low-latency solutions, particularly for AI and edge computing use cases.

"We are pleased to welcome Chelsio Communications to CNCF," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The company's focus on high-performance SR-IOV networking solutions aligns with the growing need for optimized and efficient Kubernetes deployments, especially in AI and edge environments. We look forward to working together to enhance the performance and scalability of cloud native infrastructures."

Industry Commentary

"As Kubernetes continues to evolve as the de facto platform for cloud-native applications, the demands on networking infrastructure are intensifying. SR-IOV and high-bandwidth solutions are crucial for ensuring enterprises can deploy scalable and efficient containerized workloads, particularly in AI and edge environments," said Gary Chen, Research Director, Software Defined Compute at IDC. "Networking innovations that support lower latency, higher throughput, and optimized resource allocation will be critical as businesses look to maximize the potential of their AI and edge Kubernetes deployments."

About Chelsio Communications, Inc.

Chelsio is a recognized leader in high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet adapters for networking and storage within virtualized enterprise data centers, public and private hyperscale clouds, and embedded and cluster computing environments. With a clear emphasis on performance and delivering the only robust offload solution, as opposed to simple speeds and feeds, Chelsio has set itself apart from the competition. The Chelsio Unified Wire and DPU solutions fully offload all protocol traffic, providing no-compromise performance with high packet processing capacity, sub-microsecond hardware latency, and high bandwidth. Visit the company at www.chelsio.com and follow the company on X and Facebook.

