CHELSIO COMMUNICATIONS TO EXHIBIT AI-ENHANCED DPU INNOVATIONS AT THE EMBEDDED VISION SUMMIT 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400Gb) Ethernet Unified Wire Adapters and ASICs for storage networking, virtualized enterprise datacenters, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments, today announced that it will exhibit at the upcoming Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, California, from May 21 to 23, 2024. This will be the company's first time attending this summit, showcasing its T7 DPU offering and reflecting its commitment to advancing Data Processing Unit (DPU) ASIC technology within embedded systems optimized for AI applications.

Even though the T7 DPU series will officially launch after the summit, Chelsio plans to showcase its groundbreaking features for embedded vision applications. In addition to embedded vision, the T7 series is also designed for high-performance computing, storage, and cloud computing, among other use cases; it represents Chelsio's highest level of engineering achievement with unparalleled efficiency and performance.

Some of the key features provided by the T7 DPU series are:

Ethernet speeds support ranging from 1Gb to 400Gb with flexibility.

Advanced offloads for TCP/IP, NVMe over Fabrics, and encryption functionalities.

Can be integrated with external FPGAs.

Embedded programmable ARM cores enable tailored application support for AI-driven analytics and automation.

Partnership Initiatives for AI Applications

Chelsio is actively enabling partners to integrate the T7 DPU and to shape our AI roadmap. We aim to collaborate closely with key AI companies that align with our strategic vision and technological capabilities, focusing on sectors such as autonomous driving, flight systems, and generative AI applications. We are also announcing an AI Partner program that involves providing T7 adapters and support to port the partner software to our platform.

"We are excited to give a preview of what the next-generation DPU technology can achieve, particularly in the realm of embedded systems," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "The T7 series embodies our dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting the demanding needs of data-intensive and AI-enhanced applications."

"The Embedded Vision Summit is the ideal platform for unveiling technologies that define the future of intelligent systems. We applaud Chelsio for investing in enabling embedded vision applications by developing the T7 DPU, which supports real-time AI analytics and complex computations," stated Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance.

Chelsio invites attendees to visit booth #706 at the Embedded Vision Summit to discover how the upcoming T7 DPUs can optimize their AI-powered embedded vision systems and network performance.

