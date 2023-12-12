CHELSIO DELIVERS T6 UNIFIED WIRE LINE OF PROTOCOL OFFLOAD ADAPTERS BASED ON OPEN COMPUTE PROJECT (OCP) 3.0 DESIGNS

New 1/10/25/40/50/100Gbps Adapters Built with OCP 3.0 Specifications Deliver Industry-Leading Performance, Latency and CPU Efficiency Advantages for Hyperscale Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsio Communications, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance (10Gb/25Gb/40Gb/50Gb/100Gb) Ethernet adapters for storage, networking, virtualized enterprise data centers, cloud service installations, and cluster computing environments today announced the availability of the new Terminator 6 (T6) 1/10/25/40/50/100Gb Ethernet (GbE) network adapters based on the sixth generation of its hyper‐virtualized Unified Wire ASIC architecture based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) 3.0 specifications.

Hyperscale computing is one of the fastest-growing segments in IT today. It is characterized by data center architectures focused on improving total cost of ownership, energy efficiency, and reducing complexity in the scalable computing space. The new T6 OCP 3.0-optimized adapters are designed for hyperscale computing environments. The T6-powered OCP 3.0 adapters are among the industry's highest-performance Ethernet interfaces, scaling to deliver 100Gbps wire speed bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and high message processing capacity.

  • T6225-OCP3 – Offered in dual-port 1/10/25 Gigabit Ethernet Unified Wire and memory-free Server Offload adapter models, with PCI Express 3.0 x8 host bus interface
  • T62100-SO-OCP3 – memory free dual-port 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet Server Offload adapter, with PCI Express 3.0 x16 host bus interface

With a comprehensive suite of offloaded storage, security, and networking protocols, including NVMe/TCP, NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF), iWARP (RDMA/TCP), TCP/IP, UDP/IP, iSCSI Offload, IPsec, TLS/SSL, and DTLS, T6 enables network convergence. It provides exceptional performance in hyperscale environments while dramatically increasing host system efficiency and lowering communication overhead.

"One of our overriding goals as a company is to enable high-performance networking for our customers, regardless of the server form factor they have chosen," said Kianoosh Naghshineh, CEO at Chelsio Communications. "Chelsio's Unified Wire architecture, when combined with high-performance protocol offload capabilities such as networking, storage, and security protocols, ensures that organizations can realize predictable performance across a variety of demanding applications and workloads. These new adapters expand our addressable market, with increased bandwidth and port density, particularly for hyperscale customers."

"Chelsio has opened the door to unified network protocol offload performance enabling OCP 3 environments", said Greg Schulz of Server StorageIO™. "With the availability of the new Chelsio T6 network adapters with offload, organizations looking to leverage OCP 3 specs have an open path to scalable, flexible performance."

