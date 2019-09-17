Chem-Dry Carpet and Floor Cleaning Announces Lebanon Master Franchise Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Dry, the world's largest carpet and floor cleaning franchise, has signed a Master Franchise agreement for Lebanon with Beirut-based entrepreneurs Maha Hijazi and Camille El Zeinaty.

Hijazi and El Zeinaty are well known in Lebanon's business community, as they have been providing high-quality cleaning services for more than 20 years. The success of that business spurred their interest in Chem-Dry, Hijazi said. "We have been providing cleaning services for residential and commercial spaces, and Chem-Dry has the systems and processes we need to expand outreach," she said.

Chem-Dry is the world's largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in more than 55 countries. The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents.

Lebanon joins more than 55 other countries where Chem-Dry has awarded a Master Franchise, where a single franchisee owns the franchising rights to an entire region or country and has the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that region.

"We have about 60% of the cleaning market in Beirut, so starting there makes sense for us," El Zeinaty explained. "Our portfolio is very diverse, and we have cleaned everything from five-star hotels to the United States embassy. In fact, we will be focusing on the new embassy now under construction and we hope to clean that as well with our Chem-Dry franchise.

Eventually they will expand outward in the northern part of the country and will be seeking potential franchise owners at that point. Both say it should be easy to find partners.

"The Lebanese people enjoy quality furniture and carpets, and so they want to take good care of those investments," El Zeinaty said. "We believe when they see all that Chem-Dry offers, they will be thrilled to become franchise owners as well as clients."

"Chem-Dry is a legacy brand in the United States and around the world," says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. "Our 40 years of success is proof to entrepreneurs and investors that Chem-Dry's products and services will always be in demand. Chem-Dry continues to help enthusiastic and talented people like Maha and Camille take their business goals to the next level."

