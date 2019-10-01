Chem-Dry 'Cleaning for the PAWS' Initiative Raises $52,000 Benefitting Best Friends Animal Society

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than seven million companion animals entering U.S. animal shelters each year, Chem-Dry joined forces with Best Friends Animal Society in 2017 with the launch of its Cleaning for the PAWS initiative. Since the launch of the formal partnership, Chem-Dry and its franchise network have collectively raised more than $52,000 to support shelter pet adoption and help Best Friends in its efforts to find homes for all rescue pets. As Chem-Dry enters another year of the partnership, it seeks to raise an additional $25,000 as it furthers its commitment to creating healthy homes for families and their pets across the nation.

With 85 percent of Chem-Dry's customers owning pets, the brand is dedicated to this cause. Funds are raised through multiple methods including the sale of specially marked cans of Chem-Dry World Famous Spot Remover – with each can generating a $1 donation to Best Friends – plus customer add-on donations, local promotional offers with a built-in donation, participation in Best Friends' "Strut your Mutt" events around the country, and direct online donations at Chem-Dry Cares. Chem-Dry franchise owners have participated in the program in a variety of ways and accounted for the roughly 35,000 promotional cans sold to date.

"This cause is near and dear to our hearts and one our entire network can rally behind," said Dan Tarantin, CEO of Harris Research, Inc., parent company to Chem-Dry. "Pets are beloved members of so many families we serve every day. It's been truly rewarding to partner with Best Friends and support its mission while educating families and encouraging rescue pet adoption. The sky's the limit for what's to come as we continue to strengthen our relationship with the organization."

New this year, Chem-Dry has teamed up with veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, founder and face of The Street Vet series, to further promote and support rescue pet adoption. As a pet parent himself, Dr. Kwane is an animal advocate who spends his weekends treating pets of the homeless and families in need. He has personally used and is an advocate of Chem-Dry's line of safe, effective pet and children-friendly products and services including its World Famous Spot Remover and its Pet Urine Removal Treatment (P.U.R.T.®), and is committed to supporting this campaign.

"Bettering the lives of animals through education and awareness is truly my calling," said Dr. Kwane. "I'm honored to be a voice speaking on their behalf and support Chem-Dry and its Cleaning for the PAWS initiative benefiting Best Friends."

For more than 30 years, Best Friends has worked to end the killing of pets around the country simply because they don't have a place to call home. The organization aims to help achieve No Kill across the country by 2025. In an effort to raise funds to help achieve this mission, Best Friends seeks support from companies like Chem-Dry that reaches 7,000 homes and businesses each day with a network of over 2,000 U.S. locations.

To make a donation, please visit www.chemdrycares.com.

For more information on Chem-Dry or to find a local operator, please visit www.chemdry.com.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning over 55 countries and serving 11,000 homes and business a day worldwide. Its green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 31 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 19 consecutive years, Chem-Dry has been ranked as the world's Best House & Office Franchise in the 2018 Global Franchise Awards. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com , or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com . Chem-Dry is owned by Harris Research, Inc., which is also the founder and owner of the fast-growing N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise and the owner of Delta Disaster Services, an award-winning property restoration franchise.

