Chem-Dry Launches MicroPro Shield™ Service, Offering Antimicrobial Protection for up to 90 Days

Once the service is completed, home or business owners will receive a certificate to signify that they have been serviced following proper protocols to ensure a safer environment and provide peace-of-mind for families, employees and customers.

The two-stage service works as follows:

Step 1 : Disinfect & Sanitize A hospital-grade disinfectant is used on surfaces such as carpets, upholstery, rugs, tile and wood floors, and granite countertops that kills bacteria and viruses and is approved by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 Kills 99.9% of bacteria from both hard and soft surfaces Low toxicity, hypo-allergenic, non-corrosive and contains no harsh chemicals Fast-acting to minimize disruption at home or work EPA and FDA approved for use on most surfaces, including food-contact surfaces

Step 2 : Antimicrobial Protection for up to 90 Days Applied with an electrostatic sprayer, the patented antimicrobial coating acts as a protective armor to kill microbes including bacteria and algae on contact for up to 90 days, inhibiting the ability for superbugs to grow Creates a layer of spikes that mechanically kill microbes by piercing the cell and rupturing their cell membrane, causing the microorganisms to die Regular cleaning of treated surfaces will not impact extended protection effectiveness Non-toxic and environmentally-friendly solution that can be applied to most surfaces EPA and FDA approved for use on food contact surfaces



"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, homeowners and business owners now understand that cleanliness and sanitization are no longer a short-term solution, but rather an ongoing, preventative necessity to keep families, employees and customers safe," said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, part of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of brands. "The significant added benefit of extended antimicrobial protection that comes with our new MicroPro Shield service gives families, business owners and workers the confidence and security of having safer homes and workspaces – just when they need it most. We feel this new service will allow our franchise owners all across the country to make an even bigger impact in the communities they serve by helping make homes and businesses healthier and safer for longer."

Based on independent lab testing, the disinfectant used by Chem-Dry eliminates 99.9% of bacteria from soft surfaces like carpets and upholstery and hard, non-porous surfaces including tile, stone, wood, laminates and vinyl. When cleaning homes and businesses, Chem-Dry technicians are trained to follow strict safety guidelines recommended by the CDC, including:

Wearing medical gloves, shoe covers and facial coverings (when appropriate)

Cleaning & applying hospital-grade sanitizer to equipment between jobs

Observing safe physical distancing

Implementing contactless transactions whenever possible

Chem-Dry creates cleaner, healthier indoor environments with its proprietary equipment and solutions for carpet, upholstery, granite countertops and hard floor surfaces, such as wood, tile and laminates. In further testing of its processes, a study by a leading independent laboratory concluded that the Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning method removes an average of 98% of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery and 89% of airborne bacteria when combined with a sanitizer, helping to improve indoor air quality. Chem-Dry has a national partnership with the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA), working to raise awareness and provide education on the importance of indoor air quality in maintaining the health and safety of homes and businesses.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning over 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide. Its green-certified core cleaning solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 31 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 19 consecutive years, Chem-Dry has been ranked as the world's Best House & Office Franchise in the 2018 Global Franchise Awards. Chem-Dry is a member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com.

Media Contact: Marissa Pasillas, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (1)847-945-1300

SOURCE Chem-Dry

Related Links

http://www.chemdry.com

