Chem-Dry Looking to Clean up in Ohio Communities with Aggressive Growth Plans

The key impetus behind these aggressive growth plans is the increasing customer demand for Chem-Dry's services and the untapped potential the category's leading brand has across the state's four metro areas. Kickstarting these developments are new franchisees Jordan and Tyler Tucci, who recently opened their Chem-Dry business in Licking County earlier this spring. Further fueling the company's growth in the state and around the country are trends toward increased consumer spending on home services and the rising popularity of environmentally-friendly businesses. Cities being targeted for growth include Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati.

"Chem-Dry is a low-cost franchise that is capitalizing on the growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly home maintenance and home improvement services, which has fueled the continued success of our franchisees in their local communities," said Dan Tarantin, President and CEO of Harris Research, Inc., parent company of Chem-Dry. "We look forward to expanding our presence throughout Ohio as we welcome community-minded entrepreneurs and franchise partners to our system."

Chem-Dry uses a green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction (HCE) process to provide a deeper, longer lasting clean, and create healthier homes and workplaces. In a study by an independent lab, Chem-Dry's HCE cleaning method was found to remove an average of 98 percent of common household allergens from carpets and upholstery and an average of 89 percent of airborne bacteria when a sanitizer was added. As part of the brand's focus on ensuring overall home health, it now offers over 50 Green Certified products.

With a network of 3,000 franchise units across more than 55 countries serving 11,000 homes and businesses a day worldwide, Chem-Dry plans to accelerate the growth of its franchise network in 2018 with the opening of over 110 new locations throughout the United States and Canada. Nearly 40 percent of Chem-Dry's new units are coming from existing franchisees expanding their business – a true testament to the strength of the business model. At the same time, the company is also looking for new individuals who are anxious to pursue their dreams of establishing and running their own business, and who want to partner with an industry-leading brand in a large and growing category with world-class training and support.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and business a day worldwide. Its green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 30 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 19 consecutive years, Chem-Dry has been ranked as the world's Best House & Office Franchise in the 2018 Global Franchise Awards. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com. Chem-Dry is owned by Harris Research, Inc., which is also the founder and owner of the fast-growing N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise and the owner of Delta Disaster Services, an award-winning property restoration franchise.

