Chem-Dry Raises Over $28,000 in First Year of Partnership with Best Friends Animal Society

For more than 30 years, Best Friends has worked to end the killing of pets around the country simply because they don't have a place to call home. Recently the organization planted a stake in the ground to help achieve No Kill across the country by 2025. In an effort to raise funds to help achieve its mission, the organization has partnered with companies like Chem-Dry, which is the country's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network of over 2,000 U.S. locations serving 7,000 homes and businesses each day.

In 2017, Best Friends transferred nearly 10,000 animals from county shelters into regional programs, and overall, helped more than 191,000 animals though programs made possible from partnerships with brands like Chem-Dry. Best Friends is working to discover the individual needs of each community and its animals by providing lifesaving resources where they are needed most. The support of donors like Chem-Dry is what makes this important work possible.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the effort and passion that our franchise owners invested in this program and the outcome we achieved — it was a rewarding experience from every perspective, but mostly with the impact we are having with Best Friends toward such an important cause," said Dan Tarantin, CEO of Harris Research, Inc., parent company to Chem-Dry. "We are confident our second year of the partnership will build on the network participation and success we had this past year as we help even more rescue pets find homes. Since Chem-Dry's mission is to help people live more healthfully through our wide array of services, encouraging people to adopt rescue pets and helping families create a happy and healthy home for their families and pets is a perfect fit for us."

With 85 percent of Chem-Dry customers owning pets, the brand is dedicated to helping families maintain a happy, healthy home for all members including pets. During the first year of the partnership, funds were raised through multiple methods including the sale of specially marked cans of Chem-Dry World Famous Spot Remover – with each can generating a $1 donation to Best Friends – plus customer add-on donations, local promotional offers with a built-in donation, participation in Best Friends' "Strut your Mutt" events around the country, and direct online donations at Chem-Dry Cares. Chem-Dry franchise owners from across 40 states participated in the program and accounted for the roughly 20,000 promotional cans that were sold.

"Our national partnership with Chem-Dry was such a success and their support for our organization has made an impact on the lives of thousands of animals," said Eric Rayvid, director of public relations for Best Friends Animal Society. "It's important to our organization to work with brands whose mission aligns with ours and we are excited to build on last year's accomplishments with Chem-Dry to have an even stronger year two together."

Having launched the second year of its partnership with Best Friends earlier this month, Chem-Dry has set a year two fundraising goal of $30,000. To achieve this goal, Chem-Dry will be having two major promotional pushes this year, one in the spring that is already underway and one in the fall. In addition, the company has continued its promotional can program, has printed up special Cleaning for the Paws t-shirts for franchisees who participate and expects to gain more involvement and support for local events, including Best Friends-organized 'Strut Your Mutt' events taking place in numerous cities around the country.





To make a donation, please visit www.chemdrycares.com. A small donation can help keep dogs and cats out of shelters and help find safe, permanent homes for rescue pets.

For more information on Chem-Dry or to find a local operator, please visit www.chemdry.com.

About Chem-Dry

Founded in 1977, Chem-Dry is the world's leading carpet and upholstery cleaning service with a network spanning 55 countries and serving over 11,000 homes and business a day worldwide. Its green-certified solution and proprietary Hot Carbonating Extraction cleaning process provide a deeper clean, allow surfaces to dry faster, and leave homes and workplaces healthier. In addition to being ranked the number one carpet cleaning franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 30 consecutive years and ranked among the top 10 concepts in the magazine's list of Top Home-Based Franchises for 19 consecutive years, Chem-Dry has been ranked as the world's Best House & Office Franchise in the 2018 Global Franchise Awards. For more information about Chem-Dry and to find a local operator, visit www.chemdry.com, or for information on franchise opportunities, visit www.chemdryfranchise.com. Chem-Dry is owned by Harris Research, Inc., which is also the owner of the fast-growing N-Hance Wood Refinishing and Delta Disaster Services property restoration franchises.

Media Contact: Kathryn Frakes, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or KFrakes@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chem-dry-raises-over-28-000-in-first-year-of-partnership-with-best-friends-animal-society-300636376.html

SOURCE Chem-Dry

Related Links

http://www.chemdry.com

