Chem-Trend Launches Reenvisioned, Customer-Centric Global Website

HOWELL, Mich., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chem-Trend , a world market leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process chemical specialties, today announced the launch of its brand new global website. Built with the customer in mind, the reenvisioned, solution-driven design presents an enhanced and thoughtful user experience with availability in a multitude of languages and country-specific pages to more closely connect customers with local Chem-Trend personnel.

The new site aims to reimagine the user experience, more closely aligning the online experience to the approach Chem-Trend takes with every customer. Content, from in-depth case studies to product innovation , is woven throughout the site to illustrate the value of Chem-Trend to prospects, customers, and partners alike.

The Solution Finder , a new feature, showcases the breadth of needs, processes, materials, and industries Chem-Trend serves. This intuitive tool allows users to navigate the site by their specific need and industry while providing resources and insight all in one place.

"It's an incredibly exciting time at Chem-Trend to now present a reinvigorated digital experience to match the personal service and expertise we strive to provide our customers every day," said Miguel Psillakis, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Technology – Chem-Trend. "The number of possibilities brought forward with the new design promises future enhancements in both functionality and usability to better support the ever-changing needs of our industries served."

Key benefits of the new site design:

Dynamic display of content based on context

Enhanced user experience through a simple and engaging layout

Improved ease of contact with local personnel

Chem-Trend is focused on helping its customers become more productive, more efficient, safer, more sustainable, and more prepared for what's to come. Through a globally integrated supply chain and distribution network, customers have access to Chem-Trend's discoveries worldwide, with regional teams ready to tailor solutions for local market needs. For more information on Chem-Trend's innovative products and technology, watch the video about CHEMTREND.COM.

About Chem-Trend

Chem-Trend is the most proven partner in the world for release agents, purging compounds, and other related process chemical specialties. Using a customer-centric approach combined with deep research and development, Chem-Trend is dedicated to providing expertise and innovative solutions to improve product quality, production efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainability for its customers now and well into the future. Chem-Trend offers a globally integrated network of experienced, knowledgeable, and insightful production and technical experts, with leading-edge research and development facilities supporting myriad industries and needs. Chem-Trend serves customers through offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe and is part of the Freudenberg Group. For more information, visit CHEMTREND.com

