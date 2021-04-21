Chemcoaters Launches InterCoat® ChemGuard for Body-in-White Systems

GARY, Ind., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemcoaters, a provider of anti-corrosion metal coatings for several industries, passed Body-in-White (BIW) testing near the end of 2020, allowing customers to use their products in the automotive supply chain. This marks the first time Chemcoaters' rust-preventing products have been approved for use in BIW automotive applications.

Chemcoaters products include the InterCoat® ChemGuard line, a portfolio of corrosion inhibiting coatings that extend zinc life and protect galvanized and galvannealed steels from rust.

Chemcoaters' Intercoat® Chemguard approved for Body-in-white applications.

While previously used primarily as a stand-alone corrosion inhibiting coating, recent technological developments allowed Chemcoaters to bring the line into post-paint markets as a hybrid pretreatment or primer.

"Our team is excited about this development and what it means for the automotive industry," said Brit Capizzano, Head of New Product Development at Chemcoaters. "The BIW treatment process has rigorous requirements, and in passing this test we're ecstatic to provide new cost-saving opportunities for automotive and truck OEMs."

The testing was conducted jointly with a leading supplier of BIW chemistries and a major transportation OEM. Both groups approved ChemGuard's compatibility through all stages of the BIW process. Completed studies showed no interference with, or negative impact on, bath chemistries in the cleaning or pretreatment sections. ECoat primer compatibility testing illustrated flawless adhesion free of any visual defects. In the full automotive paint system, accelerated testing showed improved performance in paint creep and general corrosion.

"Automotive vehicles undergo plenty of harsh conditions on the road, and ensuring they can withstand those conditions is necessary for quality vehicles," Capizzano said. "OEMs could benefit from InterCoat® ChemGuard in any area that requires additional corrosion and protection support."

Chemcoaters plans to focus their efforts on specialty applications for automotive & transport customers. Because ChemGuard can be tailored to prevent issues like stone-chipping and oil or dust accumulation around sensitive electronic components, they anticipate its use on parts prone to rust or exposed to extreme conditions. ChemGuard also offers robust self-healing and cut-edge protection to a number of compatible galvanized substrates.

Chemcoaters anticipates that ChemGuard's BIW compatibility will greatly expand the company's ability to provide excellent anti-corrosion solutions to their customers.

About Chemcoaters

Chemcoaters is a solutions provider supplying customers with environmentally friendly, innovative, quality-driven steel coatings, processes and services. Chemcoaters is an ISO 9001 certified business offering state-of-the-art solutions to lengthen the life of steel products. For more information, visit: www.chemcoaters.com.

