ChemDesign Completes Construction of New Technology Center

ChemDesign's technology center houses multiple functional areas: engineering offices, support staff offices, quality control and process development laboratories. The campus also includes locker rooms for chemical operators, training rooms, and a spacious lunchroom. The industry-leading design standards made way for the most efficient use of space. The facility is designed with an open plan and has room for fifty administrative employees and visiting contractors. The improved workplace environment will help in attracting and maintaining top-quality talent. The new labs feature state-of-the-art equipment with advanced safety features for ChemDesign's process support chemists and quality control analysts. With all the departments in one building, it will strengthen company culture and promote collaboration that goes into leading-quality toll manufacturing.

In addition to improved technical efficiency, the tech center enhances ChemDesign's existing customer service platform. For our customers and visitors, ChemDesign now has dedicated, collaborative spaces for them to work while on site. The new building includes a visitor reception area, customer conference rooms, meeting rooms, and a media center to foster greater collaboration. The meeting rooms feature the latest in audiovisual and internet technologies to enhance productivity and innovation. The completion of this new building also allows future site expansion through the repurposing of the previous labs to additional production space. The completion of the tech center is another exciting step toward continued growth for the company.

"This milestone reflects our efforts to give our employees a great place of work and give excellent service to our customers. It's a significant step in our strategic plan for expanding our production capabilities," said Dave Mielke, President, and CEO of ChemDesign.

About ChemDesign: ChemDesign, www.chemdesign.com, provides toll manufacturing services for companies in the specialty, agricultural, and fine chemical markets. The company employs 150 people at its award-winning, multipurpose facility in Marinette, Wisconsin. ChemDesign is a proud member of SOCMA's, ChemStewards® Program and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. In 2019, the company received SOCMA's Bronze Performance Improvement Award for Resource Management and Waste Minimization. ChemDesign has also received the 2019 SOCMA Education Outreach Award for supporting educational programs in the community. With ChemDesign's diverse mix of assets, highly trained technical staff, 24/7 operation, and well-equipped quality control facilities, it provides a reliable platform to ensure tolling success.

