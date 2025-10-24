ChemDiv Continues R&D Services Support for Clywedog Therapeutics Following Merger with Barinthus Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv, a global provider of integrated drug discovery solutions, today announced that it will continue providing chemistry, computational, and clinical pharmacology support to Clywedog Therapeutics as the company enters into a definitive merger agreement with Barinthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BRNS). The combined entity will operate under the name Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. and is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker CLYD upon closing. The merged portfolio will focus on advancing clinical-stage candidates in Type 1 diabetes (T1D), Type 2 diabetes (T2D), and celiac disease.

ChemDiv's ongoing collaboration includes accelerated CMC research, AI-enabled pharmacology, computational modeling, and translational biology, extending the successful transition of Clywedog's programs to the clinic in 2023–2024. ChemDiv's medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo biology, and pharmacology services were instrumental in differentiating:

MEN PPI inhibitors – first-in-class candidates that enhance islet cell proliferation and demonstrate therapeutic potential in T2D.

TYK2 inhibitors – best-in-class compounds that reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine signaling, preserving islet cell function to prevent and treat T1D.

Together with Clywedog's other partners, ChemDiv enabled the rapid progression of both programs from discovery to clinic in less than three years.

Roman Timakhov, Research Director at ChemDiv, commented:

"We're proud to support the exceptional teams at Barinthus Bio and Clywedog. As they combine complementary strengths in immunology and metabolism, our integrated platform — AI-curated design, on-demand medicinal chemistry, and translational biology, pharmacology, and CMC — will continue transforming bold scientific hypotheses into differentiated drugs, faster."

Barinthus–Clywedog Combination

Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Clywedog Therapeutics have signed a definitive merger agreement to form Clywedog Therapeutics, Inc. The combined company brings together leading expertise in immunology and metabolic disease with three clinical-stage assets and multiple near-term data milestones. Leadership will include executives from both organizations, with transaction closing targeted for the first half of 2026.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapeutics designed to guide the immune system toward tolerance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company rebranded from Vaccitech plc in 2023.

About Clywedog Therapeutics

Clywedog is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and autoimmune diseases, with lead programs in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

About ChemDiv

ChemDiv is a fully integrated discovery partner from target to clinic, offering a library of over 12 million screening compounds, 2 trillion feasible chemistries for rational drug design, thousands of pre-designed chemical tool libraries, 70,000 building blocks, and a catalog of 45,000 inhibitors and drugs. Its services include custom medicinal chemistry, CMC, AI-powered CADD, computational pharmacology, lead optimization, translational biology, and clinical pharmacology support.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Farley

CEO of ChemDiv

[email protected]

https://www.chemdiv.com/

SOURCE ChemDiv