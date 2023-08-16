ChemDiv Establishes a Cutting-edge Biology Facility in Portugal

News provided by

ChemDiv Inc.

16 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

COIMBRA, Portugal, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv Inc, a global leader in drug discovery and drug development solutions, shares the progress in the development of its cutting-edge biology facility at Biocant Park, Cantanhede, Portugal. Since its inception in 2022, the lab has steadily expanded its capabilities, and is now actively contributing to ChemDiv's discovery-stage programs in oncology, neuroinflammation, and auto-inflammatory diseases; as well as participating in translating robust preclinical research into clinical programs.

As a testament to its ambitious expansion, the lab now offers more than 100 established assays, a broad ADMET panel, and over 40 validated in-vivo models. The lab also offers preclinical and clinical ADME, toxicology, and efficacy modeling using proprietary and partnered hybrid AI solutions. The lab also provides expertise in a broad range of innovative formulations and bioanalytical protocols, deployed across an international partner network of in-vivo facilities. ChemDiv's Biocant staff has extensive expertise deploying a variety of discovery platforms and tools, including protein degraders, molecular glues, macrocyclic compounds, protein-protein inhibitors, peptidomimetics, and antibody conjugates produced by ChemDiv's Bremen hub ChemDiv-Bremen Strategic Partnership.

ChemDiv's CEO, Ronald Demuth, commented, "In addition to enabling a broader array of capabilities and more flexible project workflows, our Cantanhede labs help us support and expand the range of key strategic alliances with distinguished academic institutions. Biocant Park and nearby Coimbra University provide a world-class research environment, supported by a strong scientific infrastructure and innovative technologies. The integration of these new resources into ChemDiv's existing infrastructure serves the commercial goal of significantly accelerating our drug discovery and partnering projects, thus bringing immense long-term benefits to public health in the longer term."

Head of the Lab, Dr. Ruben Karapetian, shares the excitement about the progress made, stating, "The combination of ChemDiv's technology and expertise with the academic rigor of Coimbra graduate programs and talent availability is already showing promising results."

Continuing the journey of innovation, the lab is set to extend its capabilities to work with RNA/protein assays and RNA delivery systems, further expanding its arsenal of discovery and development solutions.

About ChemDiv:

ChemDiv Inc. is a recognized global leader in drug discovery and drug development solutions. Over the past 33 years, ChemDiv has delivered hundreds of leads, drug candidates, and novel medicines in CNS, oncology, virology, inflammation, cardiometabolic, and immunology, to pharma, biotech, and academic partners around the globe. For more information visit https://www.chemdiv.com

Media Contact:
Ronald Demuth
CEO of ChemDiv
rdemuth@chemdiv.com

SOURCE ChemDiv Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.