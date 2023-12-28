ChemDiv Forges Strategic Partnership with The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) to Expand Its High-throughput Screening Research Capabilities

News provided by

ChemDiv

28 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv, a global leader in drug discovery solutions, announces a strategic collaboration with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) to facilitate the expansion of its inventory and advance the institution's High-throughput Screening (HTS) research programs.

ChemDiv's comprehensive suite of fully integrated Research & Development services offers UTMB unparalleled support in its pursuit of groundbreaking medical research. By leveraging ChemDiv's 32 years of experience, advanced capabilities, and a seasoned team of experts, UTMB aims to push the boundaries of medical research and translate discoveries into tangible treatments for pressing medical needs.

"At ChemDiv, we are dedicated to catalyzing pioneering research, and our collaboration with UTMB exemplifies our commitment to advancing healthcare globally," said Bill Farley, CEO of ChemDiv. "Our team's expertise and cutting-edge resources are poised to significantly augment UTMB's HTS research center, accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutic solutions."

About ChemDiv:

ChemDiv is dedicated to partnering in discovery and development of breakthrough therapies based on its unique chem-bio platforms: molecular glues, stabilizers and degraders; covalent and non-covalent binders; bifunctional molecules for synergistic effect and synthetic lethality.

Over the past 32 years ChemDiv has successfully completed hundreds of lead, candidate and new drug programs to treat cancer, neurological, infectious, cardiometabolic and immune diseases with pharma, biotech and academic partners around the globe. For more information about ChemDiv, visit www.chemdiv.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Farley
CEO of ChemDiv
Bfarley@chemdiv.com

SOURCE ChemDiv

