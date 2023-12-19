ChemDiv Helps Advance Viriom's Influenza Treatment to Successful Phase I Clinical Trials Completion

ChemDiv

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv Inc., dedicated to partnering in discovery and development of breakthrough therapies based on its unique chem-bio platforms, announces successful completion of Phase I clinical trials for AV5124, an innovative influenza virus replication inhibitor being developed by Viriom Inc. (Viriom).

AV5124 is an extremely effective inhibitor of influenza virus RNA processing that is potent against all tested influenza types including viruses resistant to neuraminidase inhibitors (Tamiflu®) or cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitors (Xofluza®). Together, Viriom and ChemDiv showcase AV5124's potent suppression of diverse Influenza A and Influenza B viruses, including drug-resistant variants and highly pathogenic avian influenza strains.

The completion of Phase I clinical trials stands as a testament to AV5124's remarkable safety and tolerability. Blood drug levels achieved in the study indicate sustained and potent virus suppression over several days, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of an effective therapy for seasonal or pandemic influenza.

About ChemDiv:

ChemDiv is dedicated to partnering in the discovery and development of breakthrough therapies based on its unique chem-bio platforms: molecular glues, stabilizers and degraders; covalent and non-covalent binders; bifunctional molecules for synergistic effect and synthetic lethality. Over the past 32 years, ChemDiv has successfully completed hundreds of leads, candidate and new drug programs to treat cancer, neurological, infectious, cardiometabolic and immune diseases with partners globally. Learn more at www.chemdiv.com.

About Viriom Inc.

Viriom Inc. is at the forefront of advancing a pipeline of effective and affordable treatments for diseases of global interest. With a robust network of partners, Viriom is building a global drug development platform targeting infectious and malignant diseases. The company focuses on blood-borne and respiratory viral diseases, as well as cancers for which effective therapies are not available. Learn more at https://www.viriom.com/

For further information, please contact:

Bill Farley
CEO of ChemDiv
Bfarley@chemdiv.com

SOURCE ChemDiv

