ChemDiv to Participate in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, May 15, 2024

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv, Inc, announced today that Bill Farley, CEO, will participate in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference (https://efhutton.com/conference/). The conference is being held in person at The Plaza Hotel, NY, NY 10019 on May 15, 2024.

Bill Farley, CEO of ChemDiv, will provide corporate updates and highlights associated with ChemDiv's growth and development through partnerships with multiple venture backed accelerators, leveraging AI/LLM, chemical libraries, integrated biology and development with over 26 assets in the pipeline. These assets cover a broad range of therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammation, CVMD, and anti-infectives.

About ChemDiv Inc

ChemDiv is a globally recognized leader in drug discovery solutions, offering fully integrated R&D services to support pharmaceutical projects. With over three decades of experience, ChemDiv delivers leads, drug candidates, and new drugs across various therapeutic areas to partners worldwide.

