ChemDiv Welcomes Peter Dmitriev and David Stark to Business Development Team, Announces Headquarters Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDiv, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), is excited to announce the expansion of its Business Development Team with the addition of two seasoned professionals, Peter Dmitriev as Business Development Manager and David Stark as Senior Regional Director of Business Development. In conjunction with this talent acquisition, ChemDiv is also pleased to announce relocation to expanded San Diego headquarters, which will enable our growing scientific and technical teams to collaborate more effectively, thereby enhancing our capabilities to serve as a premier solutions partner to our Pharma and biotech customers.

A dynamic and results-driven professional, Peter Dmitriev joins ChemDiv as a Business Development Manager. His life sciences background, industry experience, and passion for building collaborative relationships will further support ChemDiv's growth and customer engagement initiatives. Peter is based in the Netherlands.

A 30-year industry veteran , David Stark has a highly successful business development record across multiple sectors of pharmaceuticals, biotech, and medtech. David will lead our business development with major Pharma and biotech accounts. David is based in San Francisco.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter Dmitriev and David Stark to the ChemDiv team," said Ron Demuth, CEO of ChemDiv. "We expect that their combined expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in enhancing the value we deliver to customers, and contribute to our growth objectives."

In addition to these essential team additions, ChemDiv is pleased to announce its expansion to new headquarters in San Diego. Moving to this modern space is part of ChemDiv's strategic plan to support enhanced and expanded team competencies, including experts in candidate design and selection, pharmacogenomics, safety, toxicology, regulatory strategy, formulation, clinical operations, and clinical trials. These developments relocation underscore ChemDiv's commitment to deliver top-tier solutions and to exceed client expectations.

ChemDiv's mission is to deliver better drug candidates faster and at lower cost, realized through new tools for innovating drug design and development, and application of disciplined, agile, and collaborative, scientific-technical project teams.

Our business growth reflects the successful implementation of modern models for creating new drug candidates, and further solidifies ChemDiv's position as a preferred partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

For more information about ChemDiv and its comprehensive drug discovery services, please visit www.chemdiv.com.

About ChemDiv

ChemDiv Inc. is a leading global rational design-driven research consulting and contract organization providing innovative discovery and development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. With more than 30 years of experience and a team of highly skilled scientists and project managers, ChemDiv offers complete R&D solutions deliver better drug candidates faster and at lower cost. For more information, visit https://www.chemdiv.com.

Media Contact:

Ron Demuth, CEO

Phone: 858-724-0581

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ChemDiv Inc.