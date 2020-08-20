Chemetry and Braskem to build EDC Demonstration Plant based on breakthrough chemical production technology

The eShuttle® EDC Process uses a unique metal halide ion process to produce high purity EDC, a commodity chemical used primarily for PVC production, without the generation of chlorine gas. The process significantly reduces electrical power consumption and production costs compared to the latest generation chlor-alkali processes. The eShuttle® technology has been pioneered in Chemetry's state of the art laboratories and fully integrated pilot plant in Moss Landing, California.

The technology uses the same feedstocks and produces the same products (EDC, caustic and hydrogen) as conventional processes, making it ideal for both greenfield projects and retrofits of existing chloralkali/EDC plants. It also offers EDC producers the ability to expand production within the same cell room footprint and power requirements.

The agreement leverages Chemetry's expertise in electrolyzer design and halide chemistry with Braskem's long term strength in chlor-alkali and vinyls plant operation and product marketing.

The initial focus of this agreement will be the construction of a demonstration unit to be installed at Braskem's Chlor-alkali Maceió site, Alagoas State, Brazil. Braskem's Global Process Technology team will support the project.

Dr. Ryan Gilliam, Chemetry CEO, said: "Chemetry is focused on redefining how chemicals are made. Through our eShuttle® platform, Chemetry is able to provide a safer and more environmentally friendly approach to the production of commodity chemicals while at the same time improving margins. Through this collaboration with Braskem, along with our engineering scale-up partnership with TechnipFMC, we will validate the commercial viability of the eShuttle® technology. This will well position the company and technology to meet the growing need for new EDC capacity."

Isabel Figueiredo, Braskem VP and Vinyls and Specialties Business Unit Leader, added: "Braskem is pursuing growth and diversification globally. We share the belief that Innovation is a key concept to lead our initiatives towards competitiveness and sustainability throughout our various product chains. Our expectations are that eShuttle™ will play an important role in Braskem's Innovation strategy."

About Braskem

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.

About Chemetry

Chemetry is focused on developing lower energy technologies in the chemical space. Supported by a diverse team of engineers, scientists and plant operators, the company maintains an active research and development program and holds over 100 patents in the chemical and building material space. Chemetry is part of Calera Corporation, a clean technology company based in Moss Landing, California. For more information, visit www.chemetrycorp.com.

