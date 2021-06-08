Chemetry announces new CEO and new Board Member

Plastics sustainabilityReduced green house gasesReduced power consumptionSafer process Tweet this

Dr. Gilliam, who has been Chief Executive Officer of Chemetry since 2015, joined the parent company, Calera, in 2008 to lead the Chemicals R&D organization. Dr. Gilliam has a PhD in Materials Science from the University of Toronto and serves as the CEO of Fortera, a materials company focusing on reducing CO 2 emissions in the production of building materials.

"Chemetry is now focused on constructing the eShuttle® EDC demonstration plant in Brazil with our partners Braskem and Technip Energies," according to Mr. Snyder. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead this organization as we commercialize a new process that can lower the power consumption by up to 50%, while not producing chlorine gas. This inherently safer process offers the vinyls chain an economical path to greatly reduce its carbon footprint and improve the safety of its production plants with no changes to the PVC resins produced or the raw materials used in the process."

"Since its inception, Chemetry has been focused on redefining how chemicals are made. As the company enters its next stage, transitioning from piloting efforts to commercialization, Bob's experience and leadership in the chemical sector will be invaluable for Chemetry. I am excited to remain involved with Chemetry and its exciting future ahead."

About Chemetry

Chemetry is focused on developing lower energy technologies in the chemical space. Supported by a diverse team of engineers, scientists and plant operators, the company maintains an active research and development program and holds over 100 patents in the chemical and building material space. Chemetry is part of Calera Corporation, a clean technology company based in Moss Landing, California. For more information, visit www.chemetrycorp.com.

Contact: Robert Snyder, (404) 823-3902, [email protected]

