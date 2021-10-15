CHEMEX® Coffeemakers announces new and celebratory products.

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEX Corporation, manufacturer and distributor of coffee brewing equipment is proud to announce products to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the iconic CHEMEX Coffeemaker.

These are unique and celebratory products, which will excite new and longtime fans alike.

About CHEMEX®
History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

