Chemical Analyzer Now Enhances Identification of Low Dose Concentration of Illegal Substances

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New trends in the manufacture and distribution of illicit narcotics to include low, distributed concentrations to offset high chemical potency has created challenges in substance identification for customs, border protection, law enforcement, public safety officials and military personnel. The Thermo Scientific Gemini Analyzer, now with LowDoseID, specifically addresses the rising trend of low concentration amounts of illicit substances.

The analyzer combines Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) into one device to facilitate comprehensive and confirmatory chemical identification for substances with a concentration between one and 10 percent. The ability to detect small amounts of substances significantly enhances accuracy and efficiency for first responders, particularly when identifying the presence of Fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

"There is more pressure for law enforcement and military personnel to stay ahead of trends in illegal drug manufacturing and smuggling, and that includes the changing concentration of substances," said Erica Hirsch, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific's field and safety instruments business. "The Gemini Analyzer with LowDoseID meets an immediate need by increasing the accuracy of drug identification in low dose situations while keeping safety, reliability and ease of use top of mind."

In addition to new functionality through the introduction of LowDoseID, the Thermo Scientific Gemini Analyzer has also undergone a software update. The version 1.8 software enhances ease of use with on-screen color-coded alerts based on analysis results and an expanded factory chemical library, which allows for increased identification capacity relative to prior software versions, as well as smoother operation. The Gemini Analyzer was originally created for military and hazmat situations where ruggedization is a priority, which means Gemini instruments are designed to work reliably even in the harshest environments.

For more information on the Thermo Fisher Gemini Analyzer with LowDoseID, please visit thermofisher.com/gemini.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Nick Brown

InkHouse for Thermo Fisher Scientific

401-595-7836

[email protected]

Secondary Contact Information:

Meredith Wilshere

InkHouse for Thermo Fisher Scientific

516-318-2951

[email protected]



SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

