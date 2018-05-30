Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts for (Detection, Protection, Decontamination, Simulation & Training) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for First Responders, Military & Civil Defence Forces
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The threat of terrorist organisations or dictatorships using chemical weapons has led many countries to strengthen their Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence capabilities. Various governments across the world have been focusing on decreasing the vulnerability of their critical infrastructure and invested in protective gear for first responder units in order to mitigate the risks of a CB led attack. Risks pertaining to the lack of progress in some countries regarding the disposal of chemical weapons is also expected to lead to higher spending on CBRN equipment.
Technological advances in Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) defence related technology has also had a significant impact on developments in the CBRN defence market.
Visiongain's CBRN report provides a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the CBRN sector. Importantly, the report also delivers a clear forecast outlook for the CBRN defence market, giving you insight into the future business opportunities that exist in the market which Visiongain values at $11.7bn in 2017.
How this report delivers:
Global CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
Leading National Market CBRN Defence Forecasts From 2017-2027
• Brazil CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• France CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• India CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• Israel CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• UK CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• US CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
• RoW CBRN Defence Forecast 2017-2027
Plus Analysis Of Further Developing Markets For CBRN Defence Equipment
• China CBRN Defence Analysis
• Russia CBRN Defence Analysis
• Saudi Arabia CBRN Defence Analysis
• Turkey CBRN Defence Analysis
CBRN Defence Forecast For The Following Submarkets From 2017-2027
• CBRN Detection Equipment Forecast 2017-2027
• CBRN Protection Equipment Forecast 2017-2027
• CBRN Decontamination Equipment Forecast 2017-2027
• CBRN Simulation & Training Forecast 2017-2027
Details of over 450 CBRN contract & programmes
SWOT Analysis of The CBRN Defence Market 2017-2027
In order to offer an accurate snapshot of the current market, Visiongain has also profiled the following leading companies:
• Airboss of America Corporation
• Argon Electronics
• Avon Rubber Plc
• BioFire Defense LLC
• Bioquell Plc
• Blücher GmbH
• Bruker Corporation
• Chemring Group Plc
• CNIM Group
• Cristanini Spa
• Environics OY
• FLIR Systems
• NBC Sys
• OWR GmbH
• Paul Boyé Technologies SA
• Proengin SA
• Smiths Group Plc
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
With 213 tables & charts and a total length of 312 pages, this report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of this sector. SWOT analysis, as well as analysis of the drivers and restraints for the overall market concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into the business opportunities.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2015/Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear-(CBRN)-Defence-Market-Report-2017-2027
Companies Listed
1st Detect Corporation
3d-Radar AS
3M Canada
908 Devices
Achleitner
ADT Corporation
ADT Security Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
ADT Security Services do Brasil Ltda
ADT Security Services SA (Argentina)
ADT Security Solutions
Advanced Concept Technologies International
Advanced Scientific (Asi)
Aerius Photonics LLC
Aeryon Labs inc
Affymetrix Inc
Agentase LLC
Agilent Technologies Inc
Ahura Scientific Inc
Air Control Technologies Inc
Air Techniques International Inc
AirBoss Engineered Products Inc
AirBoss Flexible Products Co
AirBoss of America Corporation
AirBoss Rubber Compounding (NC) Inc.
AirBoss-Defense Inc
AirSense Technology Ltd
Alfa Aesar
Allen Vanguard Corporation
Allen Vanguard Counter-Threat Solutions
Alliance Integrated Systems, Inc.
Allied Defense Group, Inc
Alloy Surfaces Company, Inc.
Alluviam, LLC
AMDEX Corporation
AMEC
AMETEK Inc
AMI Software
Analysed Images Ltd
Andair AG
ANP Technologies Inc
Ansell Protective Solutions
Applied Research Associates
AQuate Corporation
Argon Electronics
Arktis
Armourguard Security limited
Artemis Control AG
Asia Enterprises Private Ltd
Astrotech
Asynchrony Solutions Inc
Athena Diagnostics
Atkore International
Atox Bio
Automated Security Limited
Automess GmbH
Avon Engineered Fabrications, Inc
Avon Group Limited UK
Avon Hi-Life, Inc
Avon International Safety Instruments, Inc
Avon Polymer Products Limited
Avon Protection Systems UK Limited
Avon Protection Systems, Inc
Avon Rubber & Plastics, Inc
Avon Rubber Italia S.r.l.
Avon Rubber Overseas Limited
Avon Rubber Plc
Avox Systems Inc
B3 Solutions Inc
Babcock International
Babcock Wanson France
Babcock Wanson Italiana
Babcock Wanson Maroc
Babcock Wanson Russia
Babcock Wanson UK Ltd
Babcock Wanson USA LLC
Bader Sultan & Bros
BAE Systems Plc
Battelle Memorial Institute
BCF Solutions Inc
Beijing Master Systems Engineering
Bentel Security S.r.l.
Bertin Corp (USA)
Bertin Ergonomie
Bertin Expertise and Innovative Processes
Bertin IT
Bertin Pharma SAS
Bertin Services Aerospace
Bertin Systems & Instrumentation
Bertin Technologies SAS
Beth-El Industries
Beth-El Zikhron Yaaqov Industries Ltd
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)
BioFire Defense LLC
Biofire Diagnostics Inc
bioMérieux
Bioquell Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
Bioquell China
Bioquell Defense Inc
Bioquell Holding SAS
Bioquell Hong Kong Ltd
Bioquell Plc
Bioquell Technology (Shenzhen) Ltd
Bioquell UK Ltd
Bioquell, Inc
Block Engineering
Block Mems, LLC
Blücher GmbH
Blücher UK
BMK Consultants
BOIS Filtry Ltd
Booz Allen Hamilton
Bowhead Systems Management LLC
Bruhn NewTech Inc
Bruker Austria GmbH
Bruker AXS GmbH
Bruker Belgium SA/NV
Bruker BioSpin AG
Bruker Biospin GmbH
Bruker BioSpin International AG
Bruker BioSpin Scandinavia AB
Bruker Calid Group
Bruker Corporation
Bruker Daltonics Srl
Bruker Daltonik GmbH
Bruker Elemental GmbH
Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc
Bruker Italia Srl
Bruker Nano GmbH
Bruker Optik GmbH
Bruker Physik GmbH
Bruker UK
Bruker's Thermal Analysis,
Building Protection Systems Inc
CACI Technologies Inc
Camber Corporation
Camelbak Products
Camlock Ltd
CAN
Canberra
Carestream Health
CEIA SPA
Celerity Government Solutions LLC
Center for Tribology Inc
CH2M HILL
Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc
Chem Image Bio Threat LLC
Chemguard Inc
Chemring Australia Pty ltd
Chemring Countermeasures Ltd
Chemring Defence Germany GmbH
Chemring Defence UK Ltd
Chemring Detection Systems
Chemring Enegertic Devices Inc
Chemring Energetics UK Ltd
Chemring EOD Ltd
Chemring Group Plc
Chemring Marine
Chemring Nobel AS
Chemring Ordnance Inc
Chemring Sensors & Electronic Systems (USA)
Chemring Technology Solutions Ltd (UK)
Chimerix Inc
Cleveland Biolabs Inc
CNIM Azerbaijan Ltd
CNIM Babcock Wanson central Europe
CNIM Bahrain Co WLL
CNIM Canada Inc
CNIM Engineers FZC
CNIM Group
CNIM Hong Kong Ltd
CNIM RUS
CNIM SA
CNIM Saudi
CNIM Singapore
CNIM UK Ltd
Cole-Parmer
Combat Medical Systems LLC
Computer Sciences Corp.
Cortman Textiles Ltd
COSMOS Feuerloeschgeraetebau GmbH
Countervail Corporation
CQC Ltd
Crew Systems Corporation
Cristanini Spa
Cross Match Technologies Inc,
Cryonix, Inc
CSS Dynamac
CTE - CNIM Transport Equipment
Cubic Applications Inc.
CUBRC Inc.
Culmen International LLC
CureVac GmbH
Dass Hitachi
Data Systems Analysts Inc
Davis-Paige Management Systems LLC
Defense Group Inc
Defentect Group Inc
Deloitte LLP
DEW Engineering & Development ULC
DHS Systems LLC
DigitalOptics Corporation's Micro-Optics
Dionex Corporation
DJI Innovations
Doe & Ingalls
Domain X Technologies LLC
Doosan
Dovel Technologies
Dräger Safety AG & Co KGaA
Drew Marine Germany GmbH
DRS Technologies Inc
D-tect-Systems
DuPont Industrial Biosciences
DVTEL
Dycor Technologies Ltd
Dynamac Corporation
Dynasil Corporation
EADS North America (Airbus Group)
EBCO Systems Ltd
ECA Robotics
ECS Federal Inc
Elite KL Ltd
Ellipse Pharmaceuticals
Elusys Therapeutics Inc
Em.tronic
Emergent BioSolutions Inc
ENESCO Inc
Engility Corporation
Engility Holdings Inc
Environics OY
ERP International LLC
Esterline Corp
European Munitions Businesses
EVERTEC Inc
Evolva SA
Exacq Technologies
EXCET Inc
Extech Instruments Corporation
Federal Resources Supply Company
Field Forensics Inc
FINEP
Finmeccanica) (now Leonardo)
Fire Products GP Holding, LLC
Fire Safety International Ltd
First Line Technology LLC
Fisher BioSciences Japan, KK
Fisher Scientific GmbH
Fisher Scientific International Inc
Flexible Products Co.
Flexible Technologies, Inc
FLIR Advanced Imaging Systems Inc
FLIR Commercial Systems, Inc
FLIR Government Systems Inc
FLIR Systems Aviation LLC
FLIR Systems CV
FLIR Systems Inc.
FLIR Systems Ltd
FLIR Systems Middle East FZE
FNSS Savuma Sistemleri A.S.
Focus Diagnostics Inc
Folded Structures Company LLC
Force 1 Decon
Francisco Partners
Frazer-Nash Consultancy Ltd
FSI Holdings Inc
FSI North America
FWW -Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
GAM Laser Inc
GE Healthcare
General Dynamics
General Dynamics Armament and Technical Products
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics UK
General Electric Company
General Electric Corporation
General Physics Corporation
Genesis Concepts & Consultants LLC
GenPrime Inc
Gentex Corporation
Goldbelt Raven
Griffin Analytical Technologies LLC
Gryphon Scientific
Gumárny Zubrí Inc
Hamilton Associates Inc
Hamilton Sundstrand Corporation (now UTC Aerospace Systems)
Hawaii Biotech Inc
Hazmat Protective Systems
HazmatLINK Ltd
HDT Global
Helmet Integrated Systems Ltd.
Helmut Geissler Glasinstrumente GmbH
Hinduja Group
Hispano Vema
Hotzone Solutions Group
Hotzone Solutions Technologies
Hudstar Systems Inc.
Hypertronics Corporation
ICx Technologies Inc
Idaho Technologies Inc
IIlumina Inc
ILC Dover LP
Immediate Response Technologies LLC
InBios International Inc
Indesys Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd
Indra Sistemas SA
Industrial Safety Technologies
INFICON
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
IntegenX Inc
Integral Molecular Inc
Intelagard Inc
Intercon Security Ltd
Interconnect Devices, Inc.
InterPuls S.p.A.
Inven
IQuum Inc
iRobot Corporation
ISG/InfraSYS
ITOCHU Corporation
J&S Franklin Ltd
James Fisher Nuclear Limited
JC Production Solutions, Inc.
John Crane Inc
John Crane Italia SpA
John Crane Middle East FZE
John Crane UK Limited
Johnson Matthey
Joint Research and Development Inc
Jordan Valley Semiconductors Ltd
JSC Thermo Electron
Kaketsuken
Kalman and Company Inc
Kärcher Futuretech GmbH
Kendro Laboratory Products (H.K.) Limited
Kentucky Bioprocessing
KeTech Group
KIA Motors
Kilgore Flares Company LLC
Kinetics
Kiple Acquisition Science Technology Logistics Engineering
Komatsu
Krauss Maffei-Wegmann
Kurganmashzavod
LAB GbmH
LAB SA
Labinstruments Oy F
Laboratory Management Systems, Inc.
Lancaster Labs
Leidos Group
Leidos Inc.
Life Technologies Corporation
Limco Airepair Inc
Lion Apparel
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Loew Brant Pte Ltd
Lorex Technology Inc
Luminex Corporation
Lunor
Lutra Associates Limited
MacAulay-Brown Inc
Macron Safety Systems (UK) Limited
Magnox
Mapp Biopharmaceuticals
Markon Solutions
MARSS
Martin GmbH
Mavatech
Mecar SPRL
Mecar USA Inc
Menssana Research Inc
Meridian Medical Technologies Inc
MES Environmental Ltd
Michrom Bioresources Inc,
Micronel AG
Millennium Corporation
Mine Safety Appliances Company
Mirion Technologies
MJL Enterprises LLC
MLT Systems
MMIC EOD Ltd
Morphix Technologies
Morphotek Inc
Mountain Horse LLC
MRIGlobal
NanoGriptech
Nanotherapeutics Inc
NBC Sys
Netzsch Japan K.K
Nexagen, Nobilis
NEXTER Group
Nexter Systems SA
Nomadics Inc
Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology Inc
Nor E First Response Inc
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Northrop Grumman Security Systems LLC
Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation
OMP Engineering
One Lambda Inc
Open Source Robotics Foundation Inc
OptiMetrics Inc
Orono Spectral Solutions Inc.
ORTEC
Otokar
OUTFOX
OUVRY
OWR GmbH
Pall Corporation
Panakeia LLC
Paragon Bioservices Inc
Passport Systems Inc
Patlon Aircraft & Industries Limited
Patricio Enterprises Inc
Paul Boyé Technologies SA
Pentair Ltd
Phadia Group
PharmAthene Inc
Philips Respironics
Physical Sciences Inc
Pimco
Pine Bluff Arsenal
Ploughshare Innovations Ltd
Pose Marré
Positive ID Corporation
Power Distribution, Inc
Power Holdings Inc
Prairie Technologies Inc,
Princeton Security Technologies, Inc
Proengin SA
Proytecsa Security
Quanterion Solutions Inc
Quanterix Corporation
Radiation Decontamination Solutions LLC
Radiation Monitoring Devices Inc
Radiation Shield Technologies
RAE Systems Inc
Rapid Pathogen Screening Inc
Rapiscan
Raymarine Holdings Limited
Raymarine Plc
Raytheon Company
Remel Inc.
Remploy Frontline Ltd
Research International Inc
Respirator ZRT
Respirex International
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH
Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles
Rhenovia Pharma
Rhombus Power Inc
RI Research Instruments GmbH
Rigaku Analytical Devices
Roboti LLC
Roke Manor Research Ltd
Rosatom
Rotem
RSDecon
Saab AB
Safran SA
SAGEM
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Saphymo GmbH
Saphymo Italia
Saphymo SAS
Schafer Corporation
Science And Engineering Services Inc
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (now Leidos)
Scientific Materials Corporation
Scott Health & Safety Limited
Scott Technologies Health & Safety Oy
Scott Technologies, Inc
SecureBio Ltd
Senetek Global
Sensor Technology Engineering Inc
Sensormatic Canada Incorporated
Sensormatic European Distribution Limited
Sensormatic International, Inc.
Sentry Response (Pty) Ltd
Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd
Shanghai Eagle Safety Equipment Ltd
ShopperTrack
Signature Security Group Pty Limited
Simmel
SimplexGrinnel
Simtech
SkyScan N.V.
Smiths Detection - Watford Ltd
Smiths Detection (Asia-Pacific) Pte Ltd
Smiths Detection, Inc
Smiths Group Plc
Smiths Heimann GmbH
Smiths Heimann SAS
Smiths Interconnect
Smiths Medical ASD, Inc
Smiths Medical Deutschland GmbH
Smiths Medical France SA
Smiths Medical International Limited
Smiths Medical Japan Limited
Sogem
Southern Scientific Limited
Spectrum Photonics Inc.
Spi-Bio
SRC, Inc
Staplex
Sterilin
Steris Corporation
Strategic Technology Enterprise Inc
Strategy and Management Services Inc
Supergum Ltd
SwissAnalytic Group AG
Syneren Technologies Corporation
TASC Inc
Tauri Group
Technical Associates
Tecolote Research Inc
Temet Group
Tennessee Apparel Corporation
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
Texas A&M
Textron Systems Corporation
Thales Group
Thales Naval
Thales USA Defense and Security
Thermedics Detection de Argentina S.A.
Thermo BioAnalysis LLC
Thermo CRS Holdings Ltd.
Thermo Detection de Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Thermo Detection Limited
Thermo Electron Australia Pty Limited
Thermo Electron Holdings SAS
Thermo Electron LLS India Private Limited
Thermo Electron Scientific Instruments LLC
Thermo Fisher (Gibraltar) Limited
Thermo Fisher GP LLC
Thermo Fisher Scientific C.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific Oy
Titeflex Corporation
TNO Defence and Security
TRaC Global Limited
Tracerco
Traficon International NV
Transtector Systems, Inc.
TREK Diagnostic Systems
TSI Inc
Tunnell Consulting Inc
Turbo Components and Engineering Inc
Tutco, Inc.
Tyco Australia Pty Limited
Tyco Europe SAS
Tyco Fire & Integrated Solutions
Tyco Fire & Security (Beijing) Co., Ltd
Tyco Fire & Security Equipamentos Ltda
Tyco Fire & Security Holding Germany GmbH
Tyco Fire & Security India Private Limited
Tyco Fire & Security Services Korea Co. Ltd
Tyco Fire & Security LLC (UAE)
Tyco Fire Integrated Services Korea Co., Ltd
Tyco Fire, Security & Services Pte. Ltd.
Tyco International de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V.
Tyco International Plc
Tyco New Zealand Limited
Tyco Safety Products (India) Private Limited
Tyco Safety Products (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Tyco Safety Products Canada Ltd.
Tyco Safety Products France SARL
Universal Consulting Services Inc
Universal Detection Technology
Universal Solutions International Inc
UTC Aerospace Systems
Utilis Iberica
Vaxin Inc
Vecsys SA
Veeco Instruments Inc
Vélizy
Verbalys SA
VersoVentures
Veteran Corps of America
Visonic Ltd
Visonic Sicherheitstechnik GmbH
VR Technology Holdings Ltd
Vutara
Wallop Defence Systems
Wel-Fab Inc
WellCrown International Resources Limited
Westfire Inc
Westlock Equipamentos de Controle Ltda.
Wilcox Industries Corporation
Zephyr Technology Ltd
Zone Advanced Protection Systems
Zumro Inc
Zymergen Inc
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article