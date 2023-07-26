Chemical Distribution Market 2023 Analysis, Size, Current Scenario and Future Prospects with Ashland Inc., Azelis SA, Barentz International BV, and more

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical distribution market is to grow by USD 77.43 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Some of the major vendors of the chemical distribution market include Ashland Inc., Azelis SA, Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, Caldic BV, HELM AG, ICC Industries Inc., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Omya International AG, Quimidroga S A, REDA Chemicals, Safic Alcan, Sojitz Corp., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Ter Group, Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for the distribution and delivery of specialty chemicals as well as commodity chemicals in various emerging economies. Key contributors to this market in the region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. The region's growing market potential, fueled by the rising spending power of the middle-class population, has led to an influx of investments by chemical distributors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Distribution Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Commodity Chemicals



Specialty Chemicals

Application

Textiles



Automotive and Transportation



Agriculture



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the commodity chemicals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commodity chemicals are large-volume chemicals used in the production of a wide array of end-user goods, including construction materials, adhesives, plastics, apparel, and tires. These chemicals include polymers, petrochemicals, basic inorganic chemicals, and fertilizers. Furthermore, they are manufactured at a lower cost compared to other chemicals, they find extensive application in various industries such as personal care products, aerospace, and other industrial sectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, Download the Sample Report

Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Vendor Offering

Ashland Inc. - The company offers chemical distribution for applications such as construction, energy and resources, and food and beverage.

The company offers chemical distribution for applications such as construction, energy and resources, and food and beverage. HELM AG - The company offers structured marketing of high bulk products in the field of base chemicals both in international trade and in local distribution using HELMs global organization.

The company offers structured marketing of high bulk products in the field of base chemicals both in international trade and in local distribution using HELMs global organization. Quimidroga S A - The company distributes a wide range of chemicals which includes basic or common industrial products and specialties with a high level of sophistication.

Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing focus on the distribution of commodity and specialty chemicals is a key factor driving the market growth. The shifting customer expectations have driven changes in business requirements, leading chemical manufacturers and distributors to increasingly adopt digital technologies. Adopting technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics allow them to analyze vast amounts of data, automate various processes, and empower their workforce. In addition, digitization also helps to enhance operational excellence and create greater efficiencies within the supply chain. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing focus on developing and distributing sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals is a major trend in the market. Chemical manufacturers are increasingly developing eco-friendly chemicals in response to rising environmental pollution and stricter regulations worldwide. As a result, numerous chemical distribution companies are concentrating on offering value-added services to chemical manufacturers, particularly in the areas of chemical waste collection, disposal, and recycling. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Stringent regulations on chemical distribution activities are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Chemical distributors have multiple key responsibilities. They must convey vital health and safety information and disclose hazard-related details in the national language of the country. Additionally, they are required to provide comprehensive information about chemicals containing 0.1% or more of substances of very serious concern and include European Union (EU) supplier contact information on the packaging. For example, according to the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard (HCS), chemical distributors are required to keep Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for all regulated chemical substances. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist chemical distribution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chemical distribution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chemical distribution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chemical distribution market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The chemical tanker market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,122.22 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (organic chemicals, vegetable fats and oils, inorganic chemicals, and others), type (inland, coastal, and deep sea), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe). The increase in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tanker transportation is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16.68 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (gas pipelines and oil pipelines), type (SSAW pipes, LSAW pipes, ERW pipes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). The increasing global energy demand is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Chemical Distribution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 77.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashland Inc., Azelis SA, Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, Caldic BV, HELM AG, ICC Industries Inc., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Omya International AG, Quimidroga S A, REDA Chemicals, Safic Alcan, Sojitz Corp., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Ter Group, Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

