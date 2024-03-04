Chemical Distribution Market size to grow by USD 77.43 billion between 2022 and 2027, Analysis, Size, Current Scenario and Future Prospects with Ashland Inc., Azelis SA, Barentz International BV, and more

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chemical distribution market is to grow by USD 77.43 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Some of the major vendors of the chemical distribution market include Ashland Inc., Azelis SA, Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, Caldic BV, HELM AG, ICC Industries Inc., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Omya International AG, Quimidroga S A, REDA Chemicals, Safic Alcan, Sojitz Corp., Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Ter Group, Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. View PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 77.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for the distribution and delivery of specialty chemicals as well as commodity chemicals in various emerging economies. Key contributors to this market in the region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. The region's growing market potential, fueled by the rising spending power of the middle-class population, has led to an influx of investments by chemical distributors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. View PDF Sample

Segmentation Overview

Product

Commodity Chemicals



Specialty Chemicals

Application

Textiles



Automotive and Transportation



Agriculture



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the commodity chemicals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Commodity chemicals are large-volume chemicals used in the production of a wide array of end-user goods, including construction materials, adhesives, plastics, apparel, and tires. These chemicals include polymers, petrochemicals, basic inorganic chemicals, and fertilizers. Furthermore, they are manufactured at a lower cost compared to other chemicals, they find extensive application in various industries such as personal care products, aerospace, and other industrial sectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. Download the Sample Report

Vendor Offering

Ashland Inc. - The company offers chemical distribution for applications such as construction, energy and resources, and food and beverage.

The company offers chemical distribution for applications such as construction, energy and resources, and food and beverage. HELM AG - The company offers structured marketing of high bulk products in the field of base chemicals both in international trade and in local distribution using HELMs global organization.

The company offers structured marketing of high bulk products in the field of base chemicals both in international trade and in local distribution using HELMs global organization. Quimidroga S A - The company distributes a wide range of chemicals which includes basic or common industrial products and specialties with a high level of sophistication.

The growing focus on the distribution of commodity and specialty chemicals

The shifting customer expectations have driven changes in business requirements, leading chemical manufacturers and distributors to increasingly adopt digital technologies. Adopting technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics allow them to analyze vast amounts of data, automate various processes, and empower their workforce. In addition, digitization also helps to enhance operational excellence and create greater efficiencies within the supply chain. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The growing focus on developing and distributing sustainable and eco-friendly chemicals is a major trend in the market.

Stringent regulations on chemical distribution activities are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Find more insights in a sample report!

Analyst Review

The Chemical Distribution Market plays a pivotal role in various industries worldwide, encompassing construction, pharmaceuticals, polymers & resins, plastics, and more. It serves as a critical link in the supply chain, facilitating the distribution of raw materials essential for manufacturing and industrial sectors. Logistics and packaging are integral components, ensuring efficient delivery and safe handling of chemicals.

Within this market, blending is common practice to create high-quality products meeting consumer demand. Waste removal and inventory management are vital aspects, addressing environmental impact while optimizing operations. Technical training ensures employee safety and compliance with regulations, mitigating risks associated with handling hazardous materials.

Third-party partnerships are commonplace, fostering strategic alliances to navigate the complex landscape of the U.S. Chemical Distribution market and capitalize on market trends. Specialty chemicals, including pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and commodity chemicals like formaldehyde and salicylic acid, cater to diverse industry needs.

Consumer products such as soaps, toothpaste, fragrances, and hair dyes rely on the distribution of key ingredients like lanolin and ammonium lauryl sulfate. With an emphasis on high-quality formulations, the market responds to globalization by forging strategic partnerships to enhance competitiveness and meet evolving consumer preferences.

In industries like transportation, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, chemicals such as adhesives, sealants, and institutional cleaners are indispensable. High-performance thermoplastics find applications in various sectors, including water treatment and refineries, addressing the needs of heavy industrial operators and downstream chemicals.

The market extends its reach to finished fuel additive solutions, catering to the energy sector's demands. Petrochemical facilities and refineries rely on the seamless distribution of chemicals for processing and production, highlighting the market's significance in supporting critical infrastructure.

Amidst this landscape, emphasis on employee safety, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliance remains paramount. The Chemical Distribution Market continues to evolve, driven by innovation and the pursuit of excellence in meeting the diverse needs of industries worldwide while mitigating environmental impact and ensuring safety standards. Find more insights in a sample report!

Related Reports:

The chemical tanker market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,122.22 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (organic chemicals, vegetable fats and oils, inorganic chemicals, and others), type (inland, coastal, and deep sea), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe). The increase in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tanker transportation is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The onshore oil and gas pipeline market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16.68 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (gas pipelines and oil pipelines), type (SSAW pipes, LSAW pipes, ERW pipes, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). The increasing global energy demand is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio