Chemical Distributors Convene for 2019 ChemEdge Conference and Trade Show

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemEdge, the leading chemical distribution operations and management conference in the United States hosted annually by the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), commences today in Louisville, Kentucky. With more than 420 attendees, the three-day conference allows for distributors and supply chain partners to gain in-depth knowledge about the latest regulatory, operations, industry best practices, and management issues in the chemical distribution community.

"Chemical distribution is a vital part of everyday life," said Eric R. Byer, president and CEO of NACD. "NACD members formulate, blend, repackage, warehouse, transport and market the chemical products needed by industries as diverse and essential as medical technology, building and construction, food production and packaging, water treatment, and many others, and must uphold the highest standards in safety and performance. By attending ChemEdge, our member companies demonstrate their commitment to acquiring the knowledge, training, and resources they need to stay up to speed on the latest legislative, regulatory, and safety practices that impact the chemical distribution industry."

ChemEdge consists of a strong slate of education and training panels, providing attendees the opportunity to learn from their peers and industry experts. At the 2019 ChemEdge conference, attendees have the option to participate in two comprehensive pre-conference workshops: the first on NACD Responsible Distribution®, the association's third-party-verified environmental, health, safety, and security program; and the second on updates to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

Byer will lead a session along with NACD Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Jennifer Gibson regarding the latest legislative and regulatory updates that impact the chemical distribution industry including TSCA, the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards, tariffs and trade, and other important issues.

Other key sessions at the conference include:

Emergency Management: The Proactive Approach : Strong communities are defined by engagement from their members, from government institutions, and local businesses. In this interactive session, attendees will develop strategies to be involved in their communities with a focus on the importance of interacting with local law enforcement, firefighters, and other community agencies. Participants will explore the available programs to help meet the requirements of Responsible Distribution and gain access to important information concerning safety, security, and other related issues.

: Strong communities are defined by engagement from their members, from government institutions, and local businesses. In this interactive session, attendees will develop strategies to be involved in their communities with a focus on the importance of interacting with local law enforcement, firefighters, and other community agencies. Participants will explore the available programs to help meet the requirements of Responsible Distribution and gain access to important information concerning safety, security, and other related issues. Supply & Demand: Trucking and Chemical Supply Chain: Although the number of truck drivers has grown by almost three percent between 2017 and 2018, the increased supply of drivers is not able to keep up with the ever-growing demand from American companies due to the companies' increased production and output. The chemical distribution supply chain as well as trucking companies are struggling to come up with a solution to the shortage of truck drivers. This interactive session allows participants the opportunity to examine the reason behind this shortage of drivers, learn what the industry is doing to combat this issue, and explore creative solutions that help compensate for the shortage.

For more information on ChemEdge, visit https://www.nacd.com/chemedge.

NACD and its more than 430 member companies are vital to the chemical supply chain providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security, and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third-party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.NACD.com.

Contact: Matthew McKinney

(571) 482-3074

mmckinney@NACD.com

SOURCE National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD)

Related Links

http://www.nacd.com

