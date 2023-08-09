Chemical Drums: Global Market Analysis and Opportunities Outlook Report, 2023-2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical Drums Market Analysis 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical drums market is driven by the increasing demand for chemicals across various industries, including agriculture, electronics, manufacturing, construction, and oil refining. These industries utilize chemicals in production processes that involve high toxicity or require large quantities of chemicals.

However, the use of plastic drums in the chemical industry has a significant negative impact on the environment. Plastic drums are predominantly made of non-biodegradable materials, contributing to plastic pollution and waste. As environmental regulations become more stringent and consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions rises, manufacturers of plastic drums face challenges, leading to a growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives.

Key Features of the Study

Market Size and Growth Rate: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global chemical drums market, including its size (in US$ billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with the base year as 2022. Revenue Opportunities: The study identifies potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment propositions for the market. Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities: The report offers key insights into the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions. Competitive Strategies: The study profiles key players in the global chemical drums market based on various parameters such as company highlights, product portfolio, financial performance, and strategies. Segmentation: The market is segmented based on material (plastic, steel, fiberboard), application (industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food-grade products, hazardous waste), shape (cylindrical, conical, square), capacity (small drums, large drums), reusability (single-use, reusable/reconditioned drums), customization (personalized labels, logos, markings), closure type (removable lids, bolted closures, drum plugs), UN certification (compliance with hazardous material transportation regulations), and industry (chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, food and beverage, agriculture). Regional Analysis: The report covers the market's performance across different regions, including North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa . It considers regional preferences, regulatory requirements, and market dynamics in each region.

Key Companies in the Chemical Drums Market

The report profiles key players in the global chemical drums market, including:

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Group

SCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Hoover Ferguson Group

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

& Co. Ltd. Sicagen India Ltd.

Industrial Container Services, LLC

Fibrestar Drums Limited

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Great Western Containers Inc.

Myers Container LLC

Myers Industries, Inc.

Eagle Manufacturing Company

Impact on Stakeholders

The report caters to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from the report can facilitate decision-making regarding product launches, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

In summary, the global chemical drums market is driven by the increasing demand for chemicals in various industries. However, the environmental impact of plastic drums has led to an increasing demand for eco-friendly alternatives. The report provides comprehensive insights into the market dynamics, segmentation, and key players, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and tap into potential revenue opportunities.

