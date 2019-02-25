Chemical Engineering Distance Learning Programs Ranked by OCP

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemical Engineering is only projected to grow 8% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, coming in just above the national average. Despite that fact, there is a shortage now of qualified individuals in the field. Chemical engineers play an invaluable role in our everyday lives, from cleaning products to jet fuel. As manufacturing continues to expand as an industry, the demand for chemical engineers will only rise with it. Thanks to new technology in education and schools across the country rising up to meet the needs of their diverse student bodies, you can now earn a chemical engineering degree online. The best of the best are featured in OnlineCollegePlan's new article, the Top 20 Online Colleges for Chemical Engineering. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/online-colleges-chemical-engineering/

The article features schools across the country, but the top school is located in sunny California. Stanford University (Stanford, CA) took first place with a score of 192 out of 200 thanks to their incredible freshman retention rate and graduation rate, 98% and 94% respectively. All of the schools were scored out of a possible 200 points based on those metrics. The Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from this top scoring institution can be completed in as little as three years of full-time study and does require a little bit of face-to-face time in order to graduate.

The runner-up Columbia University in Manhattan, better known as CUNY, has a fully-online master's program, making it one of very few Ivy League universities you can attend from the comfort of your own home. Their program scored 191 points out of 200 and offers a broad range of specialization options, no thesis or capstone, and consists primarily of electives. It is one of the most flexible programs featured by OCP. You can read more about what sets these schools about in the article. The entire list appears below in descending order.

20. University of North Dakota (Grand Forks, ND)

19. University of Illinois at Chicago (Chicago, IL)

18. University of Massachusetts Lowell (Lowell, MA)

17. Kansas State University (Manhattan, KS)

16. University of Central Florida (Orlando, FL)

15. Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY)

14. Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago, IL)

13. Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

12. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

11. Rutgers University (New Brunswick, NJ)

10. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH)

9. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

8. Lehigh University (Bethlehem, PA)

7. Villanova University (Villanova, PA)

6. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

5. University of California Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

3. University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA)

2. Columbia University (Manhattan, New York City, NY)

1. Stanford University (Stanford, CA)

