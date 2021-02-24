Chemical Guys Launches HydroInterior as Latest Innovation in Advanced Ceramic Protection for Automotive Interiors

Utilizing advanced interior cleaning polymers and nanoparticles of SiO2, HydroInterior is an adaptive product that delivers superior results to help you maintain and enjoy your interior longer. HydroInterior can be used on a multitude of surfaces, including plastics, painted plastics, vinyl, imitation leather, plastic vinyl, door panels and more to clean up light dust, fingerprints, smudges, body oils and grime. Not only does it clean, but the durable UV protectants provide resistance against the sun to reduce fading, cracking and drying, and the ceramic self-cleaning properties help shed contaminants easier, reducing surface dust that can cling to your vehicle's interior surfaces for easier maintenance down the road.

"Starting with HydroCharge, our first hydrophobic SiO2 ceramic spray coating launched in April 2019, the Chemical Guys Product Development Team has been feverishly working to expand our offering of user-friendly ceramic products that anyone can apply," said Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer, John Mansfield. "HydroInterior is a testament to the team's efforts as we bring the superior protection of SiO2 ceramic technology to the inside of our customers' rides."

HydroInterior is easy to apply and can be used as a first line of defense for interior UV protection. Spray the product directly onto a microfiber cloth and gently wipe the surfaces to remove dust and debris, avoiding navigation and/or touch screens, for a clean, even matte finish before topping off with your favorite Chemical Guys dressing. If your vehicle's interior hasn't been cleaned in some time, or has high levels of grime, you may want to give it a deep clean first by utilizing Chemical Guys Nonsense All Purpose Cleaner and a boar's head brush before following up with HydroInterior as an added layer of surface protection.

Available for purchase on February 24 at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, HydroInterior will retail for $24.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com.

