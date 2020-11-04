Chemical Guys Launches HydroSpeed Quick Detailer as Latest Innovation in Advanced Ceramic Protection for Automotive Exteriors

Utilizing the latest in modern ceramic chemistry, the unique fusion of SiO2 gives HydroSpeed superior hydrophobicity and self-cleaning properties, keeping vehicles cleaner longer. By reducing dust and dirt adhesion, HydroSpeed makes maintaining paint quick and effortless, while making washing easier. The product's ceramic hydrotechnology shields against UV rays, harsh elements, industrial fallout, and more, helping protect paint from oxidation, fading and premature wear.

"We're excited to launch HydroSpeed as the newest addition to our best-selling 'Hydro' line of products that has made Chemical Guys a standout authority in the ceramic category," said Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer, John Mansfield. "HydroSpeed provides durable ceramic protection without intense surface prep, which means HydroSpeed can be applied between washes, at shows, and on virtually any exterior surface for an instantaneous boost of protection and shine."

In addition to paint, HydroSpeed can also be applied to wheels, glass, headlights, taillights and more. It can also be used on top of waxes on treated or untreated vehicles.

To apply, shake well and then spray onto the vehicle's surface, working one section at a time. Use a clean, high-quality microfiber towel to gently wipe the area clean. For best results, do not apply in direct sunlight and make sure the surface is cool to the touch before use. Use between washes to ensure an intense, crystalline finish with durable protection.

Available for purchase on November 4 at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, 16 oz bottles of HydroSpeed will retail for $24.99.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

