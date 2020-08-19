Chemical Guys Launches HydroThread Ceramic Fabric Protectant as the Most Advanced Hydrophobic Textile Coating and Stain Guard for Auto Interiors

First available for purchase on August 19 th at ChemicalGuys.com and Detail Garage locations nationwide, HydroThread is scientifically formulated to provide maximum, long-lasting protection against stains caused by liquids and fading caused by exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays. HydroThread was formulated to provide protection for a variety of vehicle and household fabrics, including seats, carpets, floor mats, awnings and convertible tops.

HydroThread forms a ceramic Si02 barrier that helps repel stains, resists spills and prevents UV fading for up to 12 months. The product's formula works at a molecular level to bond to individual fibers, delivering superior hydrophobic performance without compromising the fabric's look, feel or comfort.

"HydroThread is our first ceramic product designed for interiors and the latest addition to our hugely popular 'Hydro' family of products that has demystified the ceramic category, making it accessible and easy to use for every customer that shares our passion for shine!," said Chemical Guys' Chief Revenue Officer John Mansfield.

To apply, first clean the interior surface thoroughly. Shake well and then mist a light coat of HydroThread onto dry surfaces. For best results, brush HydroThread into fibers with an extra soft fabric brush and wait at least 20 minutes before applying additional coats for maximum protection. Once application is complete, allow 24 hours for the ceramic formula to completely dry and cure.

HydroThread will retail for $27.99 online at ChemicalGuys.com and in-store at Detail Garage locations nationwide.

ABOUT CHEMICAL GUYS

Driven by adventure, a passion for shine, and a love for the road ahead, Chemical Guys is a worldwide leader in automotive detailing products for car care enthusiasts and professionals. From exclusive small-batch waxes to cutting edge ceramic coatings, and specialty cleaners for exteriors and interiors, Chemical Guys sets the industry standard when it comes to product innovation, technological advancement and education. Based in Southern California, Chemical Guys has evolved from a handful of passionate car fanatics to a global lifestyle brand with the largest digital library of automotive detailing "how to" content available. Learn more and join the Chemical Guys family at ChemicalGuys.com.

ABOUT DETAIL GARAGE

Detail Garage is the country's fastest-growing car care superstore. The nationwide retail franchise is the ultimate destination for auto detailing supplies, equipment, car care accessories and training. By combining the highest-quality products with educational detailing classes, Detail Garage has become the country's go-to retail store for car care enthusiasts, passionate car owners, and detailing professionals. After launching its initial location in Southern California, the brand has quickly expanded to over 60 locations over the last 5 years throughout the US and Canada. To find a Detail Garage near you or for more information on products, training or franchising opportunities visit www.detailgarage.com .

